What time will Black Ink Crew Chicago Season 8 premiere on VH1? Release date, plot and more explored

Vh1’s Black Ink Crew Chicago is back with the latest installment of the franchise this August.

The owner, Caesar first set up shop in New York in 2013 and has since expanded to Chicago and Compton as well. While Ceaser has momentarily stepped away from the reality show due to animal abuse allegations, the Chicago crew is set to return to screens on Tuesday, August 9 at 8 pm ET.

Black Ink Crew Chicago follows the lives of a tattoo crew who want to showcase the success of a tattoo business run solely by African-American folks residing in the city.

9Mag, the busiest tattoo shop in Windy City, is the go-to place for hip hop stars, athletes, celebrities, and the elite looking to get inked. The shop is always alive and these tattoo artists are constantly under pressure due to the high-profile clientele, they constantly push themselves and the shop to maintain the standards of craft and care they provide to the tattoo enthusiasts that come their way.

All about Black Ink Crew Chicago Season 8

Tattoo masters and enthusiasts are back with VH1’s Black Ink Crew Chicago. The all-African-American tattoo crew is back with a grander-than-ever season filled with drama, real-life issues, and a tattoo studio.

This season will follow Ryan Henry, Don, Phor, Miss Kitty, Prince, and Dara as they take on new tattoo adventures and learn how to navigate their altered landscape. This season, fans will also see a new and improved 9Mag as Ryan took it upon himself as a business owner to renovate the shop after last season.

In Black Ink Crew Chicago Season 8, Ryan welcomes new faces to the shop where he hopes that new people will bring new energy and new respect. He’s focused on making 9Mag the best there is, and for that, he can’t have his employees taking things personally.

Ryan is open to the idea of love as long as his work doesn’t get affected, and Prince is trying to find a balance as he embarks on the journey of being a father and an uncle to young boys all while wondering if his decision to leave 2nd Ink City was the right one.

Miss Kitty is back as a tattoo apprentice. Tri-City Tattoo Battle winner Draya will share some of her family dynamics with viewers this season.

Don, the bodybuilder, will continue to touch the stars but will also have to find a way to balance out his business ventures and his responsibilities as a husband and a father. His brother, Phor, will show viewers the challenges of co-parenting as a new parent.

This newly put-together crew are not all strangers to one another, which means that there’s definitely a drama that is just waiting to explode. They have history, friendships, relationships, and even some family issues that need to be acknowledged and worked upon.

Earlier this week, the Black Ink Crew Chicago cast got together for a watch party to have an unfiltered conversation about the show. The gathering premiered on August 2 on VH1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava