"By who? Senior citizens of UK?": Jeremy Clarkson named UK's sexiest man alive, internet in disbelief 

Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch and other Hollywood studs will have to make way for Jeremy Clarkson, who has been voted as the UK’s sexiest man alive.

A survey of 2000 women was conducted across the country where women had to choose amongst 50 male celebrities from the world of entertainment, politics and sports. Unexpectedly, the car enthusiast topped the list. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their shock.

IllicitEncounters which calls itself “the best online dating site for married people” put out a poll which included several high-profile celebrities, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall, Ryan Reynold, Gary Lineker and Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky among others.

Shockingly, Jeremy Clarkson won the title of “UK’s sexiest hunk.” Financial expert Martin Lewis took on the fifth position with Dermot O’Leary and Idris Elba sharing the sixth position. Zelensky made it to the top ten alongside Mikel Arteta and Pimlico Plumber’s Charlie Mullins.

Speaking about Clarkson’s win, Jessica Leoni, IllicitEnounters’ spokesperson said:

“With the wax jacket and tweed shirt, clearly, Clarkson’s bad boy farm vibe is working for the over 30s. Landing top spot in our table won’t earn him diddly squat, but I’m sure it will give him bragging rights on the farm.”

Netizens react to Jeremy Clarkson being voted as the “UK’s sexiest hunk”

Internet users were flabbergasted to learn that Jeremy Clarkson won the poll. Many could not believe that the Top Gear star even made it to the polls. A few hilarious reactions read:

Channel Pup @channel_pup The fact that Jeremy Clarkson was voted the UK's sexiest man proves that we are not a real country. The fact that Jeremy Clarkson was voted the UK's sexiest man proves that we are not a real country. https://t.co/bA3fi81Xma

Victoria🐙 @16vic_x So I read that Jeremy Clarkson won sexiest male 2023? Is this a joke So I read that Jeremy Clarkson won sexiest male 2023? Is this a joke

Some Bloke in a Hat (Parody) @toolegs If Jeremy Clarkson is the world’s sexiest man, I’m definitely going to throw my hat in the ring for next year. If Jeremy Clarkson is the world’s sexiest man, I’m definitely going to throw my hat in the ring for next year.

RiRi 🫶🏻 @PrincxssBubblxs Honestly shocked at the UK sexiest man top 10. Where are these women?! No way can someone find Jeremy clarkson sexy? Also, Charlie Mullins came 10th? Does everyone have grandad issues or something? Honestly shocked at the UK sexiest man top 10. Where are these women?! No way can someone find Jeremy clarkson sexy? Also, Charlie Mullins came 10th? Does everyone have grandad issues or something?

𝔾𝕣𝕦𝕞𝕡𝕪𝔹𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕒𝕝𝕚 @GrumpyBangali I know we’ve got major issues in this country but this is ridiculous!



‘A poll of 2,000 women has ranked Jeremy Clarkson as the UK's 'sexiest man.'’ I know we’ve got major issues in this country but this is ridiculous!‘A poll of 2,000 women has ranked Jeremy Clarkson as the UK's 'sexiest man.'’ https://t.co/kzxIw92hjt

Paul @Paul0970 Just in case you missed it, and you’ll wish you had, Jeremy Clarkson has been voted the UKs sexiest man. So many freaks. I mean, what motive could there possibly be? Just in case you missed it, and you’ll wish you had, Jeremy Clarkson has been voted the UKs sexiest man. So many freaks. I mean, what motive could there possibly be?

Lauren!! @fineweather08 Whoever voted on UKs sexiest man alive please get your eyes checked as it’s definitely not Jeremy Clarkson Whoever voted on UKs sexiest man alive please get your eyes checked as it’s definitely not Jeremy Clarkson

Alongside Clarkson taking on the crown, 2000 men were asked to score a list of women to reveal the top 10. Susanna Reid, the Good Morning Britain host, managed to grab the top spot. Amanda Holden and Penny Mordaunt took on the second and third spots respectively. Nigella Lawson took on the fourth spot with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle taking on the seventh and eighth spot respectively.

Not only does Jeremy Clarkson’s win come as a surprise purely on a superficial level, the television host amassed intense backlash after fantasizing in a newspaper column about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, being paraded through the streets naked while people threw “excrement” on her. Clarkson was making a reference to the fantasy series Game of Thrones.

This prompted the Independent Press Standards Organisation to investigate the column. After amassing backlash, Clarkson issued a private written apology to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He also took to Instagram to say that he was “profoundly sorry” for his “disgraceful” language he used in the article. He also added:

“I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s mea culpa with bells on.”

Meanwhile, Clarkson’s Farm broke Prime Video viewing records since its release. The second season of the show was watched by over 4.3 million viewers. Rumors of him being axed from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire also found its way online. However, Clarkson has denied the same.

Poll : 0 votes