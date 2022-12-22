Why does Volodymyr Zelensky always wear green? Ukrainian President’s White House outfit leaves Twitter divided

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian fight against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky has been in the limelight. At the onset, he was seen donning a tailored blue suit while addressing his and other nations, as was the norm. Since Russia's siege of Ukraine continued, the Ukrainian President has ditched the form-fitting suit and opted to wear green t-shirts and/or sweatshirts.

Recently, Volodymyr was seen visiting the White House wearing the ever-so-casual green sweatshirt paired with green cargo pants. While many paid rapt attention to his address to the US lawmakers, thanking and requesting them for their continued support in Ukraine's fight against Russia, the internet finds itself divided by Volodymyr's choice of attire.

The Ukrainian President along with Biden (Image via Twitter/@lovesey)

While people find Volodymyr Zelensky's attire odd, there is a reason why he dresses the way he does.

Netizens divided by President Zelensky's casual choice of attire while visiting the White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traded his gentleman's suit for green garb that mimics military fits such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and cargo pants. Many people have been confused by his choice of clothing, especially while he visited the House of Congress recently donning his signature look of the green sweatshirt and cargo pants, complete with a beard.

Netizens upset over Volodymyr's casual green attire while meeting the US president (Image via Twitter/@independentG)

The president has previously explained the reasoning behind his choice of attire. Apparently, his dressing style is a symbol of Ukraine's fight for freedom from Russia. He said that he is wearing military colors to liken himself to the struggle his country is facing, and he will keep his "war beard" until freedom is achieved.

Journalist Christopher Miller confirmed this via a Tweet stating that Zelensky will retain his beard until Ukraine finds victory in the war. The Tweet said:

"Zelensky told me he wouldn’t go back to wearing a suit and tie and shaving his beard until Ukrainian victory in the war. Although the beard might stick around after."

Christopher Miller @ChristopherJM Christopher Miller @ChristopherJM 🧔🏻 Bonus content: After the interview I reminded Zelensky he remarked on my beard when we first met during his campaign; I suggested he grow one. He said no—but he’s got a war beard now & he’ll only shave “after victory.” But his wife likes his scruff so it might be here to stay. twitter.com/ChristopherJM/… 🧔🏻 Bonus content: After the interview I reminded Zelensky he remarked on my beard when we first met during his campaign; I suggested he grow one. He said no—but he’s got a war beard now & he’ll only shave “after victory.” But his wife likes his scruff so it might be here to stay. twitter.com/ChristopherJM/… Zelensky told me he wouldn’t go back to wearing a suit and tie and shaving his beard until Ukrainian victory in the war. Although the beard might stick around after. See below. twitter.com/ChristopherJM/… Zelensky told me he wouldn’t go back to wearing a suit and tie and shaving his beard until Ukrainian victory in the war. Although the beard might stick around after. See below. twitter.com/ChristopherJM/…

This iconic message of defiance via fashion has taken the internet by storm. Some people love the idea, claiming that his choice of attire is in solidarity with his country's struggle and it is not intended to disrespect anyone.

Notquiet @lapreilly Zelensky has continued to wear the green uniform throughout the year, as a commander-in-chief in solidarity with his soldiers who are risking their lives on the frontline. It is not intended to disrespect any audience or institution. Zelensky has continued to wear the green uniform throughout the year, as a commander-in-chief in solidarity with his soldiers who are risking their lives on the frontline. It is not intended to disrespect any audience or institution.

Sid @SidPolitics A number of people are butthurt that Zelensky is wearing olive green in the US Capitol and not wearing bullets in a Russian mass grave. A number of people are butthurt that Zelensky is wearing olive green in the US Capitol and not wearing bullets in a Russian mass grave.

Asїa ✙ 🇵🇱🇺🇦🇱🇹🇺🇸🌻 @AsiaK1918 Russian shills crying about „such disrespect” when Zelensky wears his usual green outfit would be implying that he steals aid money to dress well if he wore a suit. You can’t reason with these people. Russian shills crying about „such disrespect” when Zelensky wears his usual green outfit would be implying that he steals aid money to dress well if he wore a suit. You can’t reason with these people.

JB 🍁 @_sheepking



#Zelensky #WhiteHouse #Ukraine Republicans are criticizing Zelensky because he showed up to the White House in army green clothing seemingly forgetting that he is fighting a war against the country that helped them get elected. Republicans are criticizing Zelensky because he showed up to the White House in army green clothing seemingly forgetting that he is fighting a war against the country that helped them get elected. #Zelensky #WhiteHouse #Ukraine

ChaosPigeon - This machine irks fascists -✊🏼🌊♿️ @ChaosPigeon1 President Volodymyr Zelensky is a warrior statesman that dresses the part in his army green sweater and cargo pants. Donald Trump is a sleaze bucket mob boss that dresses the part in his John Gotti costume. I’ll take Zelensky, thanks. President Volodymyr Zelensky is a warrior statesman that dresses the part in his army green sweater and cargo pants. Donald Trump is a sleaze bucket mob boss that dresses the part in his John Gotti costume. I’ll take Zelensky, thanks.

Others, mostly republican leaning netizens, think that the Ukrainian President is posing and playing the part of a war president just so he can "grab' American tax dollars. They condemned his green garb and his "pretense" of being in need.

Fred Pawle @FredPawle Zelensky is still wearing his army-green ensemble in Washington. Dude's a phony. Zelensky is still wearing his army-green ensemble in Washington. Dude's a phony.

Julie @jules4u11 Is the camo-green Zelensky always wears a subliminal message to create the illusion that he’s a war President as opposed to a bad actor literally and figuratively? Is the camo-green Zelensky always wears a subliminal message to create the illusion that he’s a war President as opposed to a bad actor literally and figuratively?

Chris Paul @imyourmoderator @CitizenFreePres How long has Green-Screen Zelensky been in the US? The whole time? Nothing these people do is legitimate or real in any way. @CitizenFreePres How long has Green-Screen Zelensky been in the US? The whole time? Nothing these people do is legitimate or real in any way.

not emily @stupidtranquil zelensky looked disgusting—wrinkles protruding—in his green sweatshirt before congress. very very disrespectful. zelensky looked disgusting—wrinkles protruding—in his green sweatshirt before congress. very very disrespectful.

₦₳V𝚜𝚝é𝚟𝚊 🇷🇺 ᴢ @Navsteva Zelensky and his green clothing. Does he imagine he looks like a soldier? What's wrong with him?



It's nauseating. Zelensky and his green clothing. Does he imagine he looks like a soldier? What's wrong with him?It's nauseating.

President Zelensky's talk in Washington DC came three hundred days after Ukraine was invaded by Russia and mostly centered around what the next 300 days will bring. He mentioned that he doesn’t see any road to peace that involves Ukraine giving up territory or sovereignty.

This visit symbolizes a new phase in the war, inciting President Biden and Congress to be on the verge of approving almost $50 billion in additional security and economic assistance.

Poll : 0 votes