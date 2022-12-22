Why does Volodymyr Zelensky always wear green? Ukrainian President’s White House outfit leaves Twitter divided

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian fight against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky has been in the limelight. At the onset, he was seen donning a tailored blue suit while addressing his and other nations, as was the norm. Since Russia's siege of Ukraine continued, the Ukrainian President has ditched the form-fitting suit and opted to wear green t-shirts and/or sweatshirts.
Recently, Volodymyr was seen visiting the White House wearing the ever-so-casual green sweatshirt paired with green cargo pants. While many paid rapt attention to his address to the US lawmakers, thanking and requesting them for their continued support in Ukraine's fight against Russia, the internet finds itself divided by Volodymyr's choice of attire.
While people find Volodymyr Zelensky's attire odd, there is a reason why he dresses the way he does.
Netizens divided by President Zelensky's casual choice of attire while visiting the White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traded his gentleman's suit for green garb that mimics military fits such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and cargo pants. Many people have been confused by his choice of clothing, especially while he visited the House of Congress recently donning his signature look of the green sweatshirt and cargo pants, complete with a beard.
The president has previously explained the reasoning behind his choice of attire. Apparently, his dressing style is a symbol of Ukraine's fight for freedom from Russia. He said that he is wearing military colors to liken himself to the struggle his country is facing, and he will keep his "war beard" until freedom is achieved.
Journalist Christopher Miller confirmed this via a Tweet stating that Zelensky will retain his beard until Ukraine finds victory in the war. The Tweet said:
"Zelensky told me he wouldn’t go back to wearing a suit and tie and shaving his beard until Ukrainian victory in the war. Although the beard might stick around after."
This iconic message of defiance via fashion has taken the internet by storm. Some people love the idea, claiming that his choice of attire is in solidarity with his country's struggle and it is not intended to disrespect anyone.
Others, mostly republican leaning netizens, think that the Ukrainian President is posing and playing the part of a war president just so he can "grab' American tax dollars. They condemned his green garb and his "pretense" of being in need.
President Zelensky's talk in Washington DC came three hundred days after Ukraine was invaded by Russia and mostly centered around what the next 300 days will bring. He mentioned that he doesn’t see any road to peace that involves Ukraine giving up territory or sovereignty.
This visit symbolizes a new phase in the war, inciting President Biden and Congress to be on the verge of approving almost $50 billion in additional security and economic assistance.