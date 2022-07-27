"Not the right vibe": Volodymyr Zelenskyy and wife, Olena Zelenska under fire for wartime Vogue photoshoot

On July 26, Vogue released its digital cover, which featured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife, Olena Zelenska. In the cover profile, the President and the First Lady both commented on how the outcome of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected their country.

In the interview with Vogue's Rachel Donadio, the First Lady said:

"These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian. Frankly I don't think anyone is aware of how we have managed emotionally. We're looking forward to victory. We have no doubt we will prevail. And this is what keeps us going."

While Zelenskyy has been internationally praised for how he handled the ongoing conflict, which started in February, this recent Vogue cover has caused some to express their disapproval of the Ukrainian President. The cover photo where the 44-year-old President posed with his wife Olena Zelenska (44) caused a legion of social media users to label it as 'odd' as the country is at war with Russia.

This pic just looks so posey and maybe not the right vibe 🤷🏽‍♀️ No shade but I find the First Lady #olenaZelenska and President #Zelensky doing a shoot with #Vogue odd .. I know it's about how she is coping and being strong.

A celebrity interviewer named Max (@ThisIsMax) took to Twitter to express how odd the photoshoot looked amid such conflict. She further added,

"This pic just looks so posey and maybe not the right vibe."

What did Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska say about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in their Vogue interview?

Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting

In the interview, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed how international attention had swayed from Ukraine's situation to the rise in fuel prices and the ongoing situation with COVID. He said:

"I will be very honest and maybe not very diplomatic: Gas is nothing. COVID, even COVID is nothing when you compare it to what's going on in Ukraine."

The 44-year-old Kryvyi Rih native further expressed:

"We are fighting for things that could happen in any country in the world. If the world allows this to happen, then it is not upholding its values. That's why Ukraine needs support—significant support."

Meanwhile, Olena also revealed that Zelenskyy hasn't seen his his two children, Oleksandra, 18, and Kyrylo, 9, since the conflict began.

Netizens slam Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska for a Vogue photoshoot

Following the release of the Vogue cover's digital issue, a legion of tweets claimed that it was inappropriate as Ukraine is still engaged in an ongoing conflict with Russia. Meanwhile, some seemingly US citizens took issue with the fact that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife posed for the photoshoot. A few tweets questioned why the US Congress had authorized $54 billion in aid. The issue of the large amount of sanctions approved by the US has been in debate since US President Joe Biden addressed the issue in one of his press conferences.

Similarly, other tweets pointed out the number of casualties in Ukraine as a result of the country's conflict with Russia. According to the United Nations Office Of The High Commissioner For Human Rights, Ukraine has had over 11,000 civilian casualties. As per their calculations, around 4,889 civilians were killed, and 6,263 were injured as of July 4.

Lucy Gatsby @LucyGatsby A complete loss of sovereignty, a poor country, currency devaluation, a third of agricultural land sold to US corporations, the last grain is exported.



A complete loss of sovereignty, a poor country, currency devaluation, a third of agricultural land sold to US corporations, the last grain is exported.

What is Zelensky doing? A photoshoot with his wife for glamorous Vogue.

Avi Yemini @OzraeliAvi I respected Zelensky at the beginning of the war when we were flooded with photos of the Ukrainian President on the frontline in tactical gear.



Turned out the photos were faked.



An act like the man himself.



Now posing for Vogue.



I respected Zelensky at the beginning of the war when we were flooded with photos of the Ukrainian President on the frontline in tactical gear.

Turned out the photos were faked.

An act like the man himself.

Now posing for Vogue.

All to grift billions from western taxpayers.

#ThePersistence @ScottPresler Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue?



Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue?

You're at war & you've got time for photo shoots?

The West is sending in more weapons and $billions for Zelensky and his wife to pose for a vogue cover.

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth Did taxpayer money fund Zelensky's Vogue covershoot?



Did taxpayer money fund Zelensky's Vogue covershoot?

Not a dime more for Ukraine.

People are criticizing the Zelensky @vogue wartime glamour shoot as narcissistic, in poor taste, and wrongly timed but what they forget is that it's also tone deaf and elitist.

ian bremmer @ianbremmer zelensky has done an extraordinary job in beating the russians in information warfare



vogue wartime photo shoot:

zelensky has done an extraordinary job in beating the russians in information warfare

vogue wartime photo shoot:

bad idea

Let's check in on the war, shall we. Oh, they're doing a photoshoot for Vogue.

Let's send another $40 billion to Zelensky. Maybe he could do a Vanity Fair spread after this Vogue photo shoot.

Mayra Flores @MayraFlores2022 Biden: Let's continue to send billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine, they need it!



Biden: Let's continue to send billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine, they need it!

Reality: The Zelensky family graces us with a photo shoot to be on the cover of Vogue magazine

In the midst of war, Zelensky and his wife took time to pose for Vogue.

War is profitable for many. There's always an alternative to War - War is Brutal. Nice that Zelensky has time for Vogue in the midst of War - What's brave about fighting a War to suit #US #NATO agenda while tens of thousands of less privileged Ukrainian sons + daughters die...?

Vogue released an 18-second promo compiled of behind-the-scenes footage of the photo shoot, which showcased Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife as they smiled and posed in front of the camera. This has also garnered hate online following the Vogue cover. Some even alleged that the photos of Zelenskyy at the beginning of the conflict, which showcased that he was patrolling the streets of Kyiv with the Ukrainian soldiers, were faked.

