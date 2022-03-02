×
"Internet needs to stop": TikTok users swoon over Ukrainian President Zelenskyy with 'thirst trap' content leaving netizens unimpressed

TikTokers are crushing over the Ukrainian President (Image via @zelenskiy_official/Instagram and @tiktok/Facebook)
Modified Mar 02, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proven himself to be a brave leader, supporting his nation, citizens, and military during a perilous time. His courage has not gone unnoticed by the world as more and more people praise the leader on the internet.

However, the president has also found a number of admirers swooning over his looks. Numerous TikTokers have posted fan videos of the president calling him words like "daddy," which left netizens proverbially shaking their heads.

They pointed out that it is not the right time to make such content on the Ukrainian President or the country.

TikTokers are making "thirst" videos on President Zelenskyy

Women and men are swooning over actor and comedian turned politician in numerous videos appreciating him and calling him "crush," "daddy," and "zaddy."

TikTok user Stephanie Martin posted a video where she admitted her attraction towards the leader video said:

“It’s not the time or place to have a crush on President Zelenskyy, Buuuuut… The heart wants what it wants.”

The video went viral on the app and received over 694,000 views.

Another TikToker called the president "daddy" in her video that said,

“Y’all, I got one thing to say. President Zelenskyy — daddy. All these little boys out here are like, "Call me daddy!" Um, no. Prove it. President Zelenskyy? Daddy."

The phenomenon of crushing over the Ukrainian President has turned into a trend on social media. The trend includes people recording their reactions every time they see the 44-year-old leader on television.

The internet is not impressed by the trend

Netizens are not fans of the trend. Many pointed out that while praising the leader is agreeable, thirsting after him is insensitive.

I’m officially on president Zelenskyy thirst trap TikTok and the internet needs to stop.
Weird to think of news outlets across the country publishing Zelenskyy daddy thirst trap think pieces right now while simultaneously prepping his obit
am i being honest when i think Zelenskyy is easy on the eyes compared to other world leaders? yes HOWEVER this man is fighting and risking his life to save his country PUT THE THIRST TWEETS AWAY twitter.com/salisbot/statu…
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thirst Twitter still failing to read the room, I see. https://t.co/bCA2kpXSde
I know I'm not a foreign policy expert or anything, but maybe let's not fancast movies about Zelenskyy or thirst over him while he's still watching his people die because of imperialist violence. There's nothing cinematic or romantic about his situation. It's pure horror.
tell me why a Zelenskyy thirst tiktok came up on my fyp?
if i see one (1) more Zelenskyy thirst tweet https://t.co/vqqCtZZwJK
President Zelenskyy is out there fighting for the survival of his country & the lives of its people against a fascist megalomaniac w/ nuclear capabilities & 1/2 of twitter is busy posting thirst tweets about him? Nah, social media has given y'all worms for brains, I swear to god.
I feel kinda uncomfortable about all the Zelenskyy thirst...Feels tasteless.
well i just saw the phrase "zaddy zelenskyy" in a comment on a thirst tiktok that included the man's children.so.we are in the bad place, if anyone was wondering.
Making thirst traps of Zelenskyy is so weird rn like read the room….

The Russian-Ukraine conflict has raised many memes and jokes called out on the internet for being ignorant and inconsiderate. A user faced heat for calling the situation a "war aesthetic" that needed to be enjoyed, and she later apologized for the statement.

Influencer Danielle Bernstein also got called out for promoting a bikini line under the preface of raising funds for the war-torn country. The "thirst trap" trend seems to have topped that list.

