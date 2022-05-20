×
TidalWave Comics explores Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's life story in new comic book: Details explored

TidalWave Comics released a comic book based on the life story of Ukraine's president (Image via TidalWave Comics)
Aparna Ukil
Modified May 20, 2022 11:11 AM IST
Almost everyone in the world has their eyes set on the actions of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, how much do they know about his life before becoming such a prominent figure? Well, an upcoming comic book from TidalWave will feature his journey, giving people an opportunity to learn about him.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was born in Kryvyi Rih, a large city in central Ukraine. Before starting his acting career, the 44-year-old studied law at the Kyiv National Economic University. After completing his degree, he joined acting classes and created his production company, Kvartal 95.

Zelenskyy created his own production house named Kvartal 95 (Image via TidalWave Comics)

The company has produced numerous movies, cartoons, and TV shows, including a show named Servant of the People, in which Volodymyr Zelenskyy portrayed the role of Ukraine's president. Later, all the employees of his production company created a political party of the same name as the TV show.

Zelenskyy confirmed his candidacy for the 2019 Ukrainian presidential election in 2018. Being an outsider, his influential personality helped him become one of the frontrunners in the first round. Luckily, he won the second round by defeating then-president Petro Poroshenko by 73.23 percent of the seats.

Exploring comic book on life story of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the sixth President of Ukraine, has received a graphic novel like other politicians and reputed personalities. TidalWave Comics released the comic book on Wednesday.

Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is part of the company's comic book series that has lined up a series of life stories of political figures.

The 22-page comic book sees a script written by Michael Frizell and artwork by Pablo Martinena. The plot follows the life story of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and showcases how he was once a TV actor and later became the wartime leader of Ukraine.

Also, when he took on the president's duties, he had zero experience in politics.

The comic book was written by Michael Frizell (Image via TidalWave Comics)

As per sources, speaking about the comic book, Michael Frizell revealed:

"This was a challenging script to write. The publisher and I wanted to focus on the man beyond the media's current focus – Ukraine's war with Russia and Zelenskyy's battle of wills with Putin. Who is he? What makes him tick? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at this moment? Those are the things I was curious about when I started the research."

Some of the revenue generated by selling the comic book will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

Speaking about the donation, the publisher, Darren G. Davis, revealed that the book holds a special part in his heart because of his Ukrainian heritage. Both sets of his grandparents relocated from Ukraine. So, he wanted to donate some of the money to support the nation.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
