Famed comic creators join forces to support Ukrainian refugees with 'Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds anthology'

A 96 page comic book entitled Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds was launched to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. After witnessing the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many famous comic book writers joined hands with the American Comic Book Editor Scott Dunbier to do something that would help Ukrainian refugees.

The new project features some wonderful stories and art by several amazing creators, including Howard Chaykin, Stan Sakai, Waid, Sprouse, Stan Sakai, John Workman, June Brigman, Josh Dysart, Dave Stewart, Peter Kuper, Louise Simonson, Wade Von Grawbadger, Comicraft, Kevin Nowlan, Laura Martin, Dave Stewart, Todd Klein, Kurt Busiek and more.

Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds features one hardcover and three softcovers. The hardcover artwork is created by Alex Ross, whereas the softcover versions are done by Dave Johnson, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Arthur Adams.

The purpose behind 'Comics for Ukraine' is to provide a helping hand to war-torn Ukraine

As Dunbier learned about Operation USA, a non-profit organization that conducts relief programs for people and countries suffering from disaster, the editor contacted almost all the reputed comic book creators instead of taking out his wallet. Then the idea of launching an anthology came out, proceedings of which shall reach the organization.

The main cover by Alex Ross (Image via Zoop/Twitter)

As per sources, touched upon by the Gesture, the organization's Director of communications, Mary Dolan, said:

"We at OpUSA are so grateful for the support of Mr. Dunbier and all artists and writers involved with this project. Operation USA is entirely privately funded, so projects such as Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds play a vital role in building our capacity to provide critical relief where needed most. Proceeds from this project will have a direct impact on the lives of those deeply affected by the ongoing war -- improving conditions for Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other nearby countries via the provision of emergency grants and in-kind material aid. We thank all those involved in this meaningful project."

Jordan Plosky, CEO and Co-founder of ZOOP, said that he is proud to work with Scott Dunbier again, and they are happy to work on such an important project to help the people of Ukraine.

You can contribute or pre-order a copy of Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds on the crowdfunding platform Zoop. Also, in case you are curious to know more about Operation USA, then you can visit their official website.

