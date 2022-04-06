Who is Marvel's Nature Girl? Origin explored as her story arc is continued in X-Men Unlimited anthology series

Nature Girl, along with her mate, Curse, is set to proceed with her mission to protect nature from all human threats. The second arc of the X-Men Unlimited anthology series picks up the story where it was left in the first arc. Writer Karla Pacheco joins hands with artists Rachelle Rosenberg and Emilio Laiso to create the second arc.

Marvel's character is one of the mutants the X-Men have trained. However, she later teams up with one of the other mutants, Curse, and they both go on a rampage and betray their mentors.

After killing a grocery store manager in Las Vegas, the duo continues to bring down the reputation of X-Men in every possible way.

Marvel Unlimited @MarvelUnlimited Sail the high seas as Nature Girl and Curse team up with Sauron (and Saoirse) in 'X-Men Unlimited' #29: The 'X-Men: Green' Infinity Comics storyline continues!Sail the high seas as Nature Girl and Curse team up with Sauron (and Saoirse) in 'X-Men Unlimited' #29: bit.ly/3ln1S5K The 'X-Men: Green' Infinity Comics storyline continues! 🌊 Sail the high seas as Nature Girl and Curse team up with Sauron (and Saoirse) in 'X-Men Unlimited' #29: bit.ly/3ln1S5K https://t.co/U3cuqp29P4

So, you could say that Nature Girl is quite an exciting yet dangerous character. For the unacquainted, we will explore the origins of this Marvel character before the new arc drops.

Dissecting Nature Girl

The character was created by Jason LaTour and Mahmud A. Asrar and made her first appearance in the comic book series Wolverine and the X-Men #1. However, not much is known about the comic book character's past.

In the comics, Nature Girl is a student at the Jean Grey Institute, where she is known by the name Lin Li. She belongs to Earth-616 and is a reserve-natured teenager who loves to bond with animals and beings like Krakoa more than spending time with her fellow students.

Lin and Curse formed their own team to protect nature (Image via Marvel)

Lin's love for the environment grew with time, and she eventually joined Krakoa's mutant nation. She soon participated in the Wild Hunt organized by the New Mutants.

After a while, she went on a vengeful ride when a sea turtle died due to plastic bags. She's one of those rare characters who put nature and animals over human beings who harm the environment.

By one of the gates of Krakoa Island, Lin went to Las Vegas in search of the plastic bag brand's owner. Upon finding him, she didn't even take a minute to slit his neck with a pair of scissors.

When the police came to the location, she used her powers and befriended the dog brought by the police force to catch her. So, she used this opportunity to get out of this challenging situation.

Lin can communicate with animals (Image via Marvel)

After this event, Charles Xavier sent Wolverine to approach Lin to join them. However, she later betrayed her team with Curse.

Lin is a fascinating character who always brings something interesting to the table.

