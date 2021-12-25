Is Netflix's 'Hilda and the Mountain King' based on a graphic novel?

Silvergate Media's Hilda and the Mountain King will be Hilda's third and final season, in the form of a movie. The 2D-animated adventure film is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 30, 2021. It picks up right where Hilda's second season finale left off.

For those who are unaware, Netflix's Hilda series has been following a graphic novel series of the same name by Luke Pearson. Hilda and the Mountain King is based on the sixth book that was released in September 2019.

The plot of 'Hilda and the Mountain King'

Set to be released on December 30, 2021, the trailer for Hilda and the Mountain King dropped on December 3, 2021. It offered a peek into what can be expected from the extended movie special that marks the third and final season of the Hilda series on Netflix.

The plot of Hilda and the Mountain King picks up after the events of The Stone Forest where Hilda and Baba switched species, with Baba turning into a human and Hilda into a troll. In the 2021 film, Hilda goes on an adventure to find a way to become human again.

Meanwhile, her mother Johanna is looking for her in the mountains. To prevent the citizens of Trolberg from being invaded by trolls, Hilda must find a way to get back home as a human.

Hilda and the Mountain King is based on the sixth book in Luke Pearson's Hilda graphic novel series. The synopsis reads:

“We rejoin our heroine for her latest adventure just as she awakes to find herself…in the body of a troll! Her mum is worried sick, and now has to deal with the strange creature that seems to have taken Hilda’s place. Now, both of them are in a race to be reunited before Ahlberg and his safety patrol get the chance to use their new secret weapon to lay waste to the trolls, and Hilda along with them!”

Luke Pearson's graphic novel series

Hilda is an award-winning British children's graphic novel series written and illustrated by Luke Pearson. It features the titular protagonist Hilda in a fantasy world resembling the late 20th century Scandinavia.

The first three books in the graphic novel series have been published by Nobrow Press and the next three by Flying Eye Books. The first Hilda book, also known as Hildafolk, was released in 2010, followed by Hilda and the Midnight Giant and Hilda and the Bird Parade in 2012.

The fourth book Hilda and the Black Hound was published in 2014, followed by Hilda and the Stone Forest in 2016, and lastly, Hilda and the Mountain King in 2019.

The first season of Netflix's Hilda was adapted from Hilda and the Midnight Giant, Hilda and the Bird Parade, and Hilda and the Black Hound.

The second season was adapted from Hilda and the Stone Forest and some other tie-in storybooks. The third season, in the form of the 2021 film Hilda and the Mountain King, has been adapted from the sixth book of the same name.

