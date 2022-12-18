What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle? The Sun column comments spark online outrage 

Journalist Jeremy Clarkson recently shared a heated tirade against Meghan Markle following the release of the second volume of the actress and Prince Harry’s Netlfix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In his column, written for The Sun, Clarkson dubbed Prince Harry as a “glove puppet” who is controlled by his wife and shared that he felt “sorry” for the royal. Meanwhile, he mentioned that he “hates” Markle.

BRITISH BOXERS @GrandpaJem This is utterly disgusting from Jeremy Clarkson. It’s literally hate speech. This is utterly disgusting from Jeremy Clarkson. It’s literally hate speech. https://t.co/kgntdGef31

The former Top Gear star also referenced First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and serial killer Rose West and said:

“Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

Clarkson also shared his shocking dream about Markle and his bizarre wish to see the actress getting humiliated on the streets of Britain:

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade n*ked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.

He also added that he believes everyone his age thinks in a similar way about Markle and said that the support she receives from the younger generation makes him “despair”:

“But what makes me despair is that younger people, especially girls, think she’s pretty cool. They think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens.”

Jeremy Clarkson added that the situation makes him “angrier” and claimed that every incident surrounding Meghan Markle and the royal family has been “pre-planned.”

The Clarkson's Farm star also spoke against Markle’s appearance on the Netflix docuseries and said:

“I can see it clearly. The studied pauses. The mock incredulity. And the B-movie, soap-actress, quivery-voiced, more-in-sorrow-than-anger stories that are so obviously claptrap.”

Following the publication of Clarkson’s column, his comments against Meghan Markle went viral on social media and sparked major outrage online.

Jeremy Clarkson on the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In his now-infamous column slamming Meghan Markle and her Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry, Jeremy Clarkson predicted the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He said that Markle would allegedly release her own memoir following the publication of Prince Harry’s Spare before ending her relationship with her husband.

Clarkson also claimed that Markle would present the narrative of being “exhausted by the whole royal thing” and eventually marry a tech billionaire:

“We will see Diana-style photographs of her, all on her own, outside the Taj Mahal. And then she will be pictured gazing into the middle distance, on the back of a playboy’s superyacht and will marry a tech billionaire and they’ll have a child called something vomitty like Peace. Or Truth.”

Speaking about Prince Harry’s future, Clarkson wrote that the royal will be “stuck” in the U.S. and receive the blame for the end of his relationship with Markle:

“ [Prince Harry] will be stuck in California with no friends, either there or here, no family to support him and an army of young girls who’ll believe Meghan’s story that the marriage break-up was all his fault.”

Richard Eden @richardaeden Conversation must have been lively at Queen Camilla's lunch in Mayfair this week with Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson among the guests. This is from Clarkson's typically forthright column in @TheSun today. #royal Conversation must have been lively at Queen Camilla's lunch in Mayfair this week with Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson among the guests. This is from Clarkson's typically forthright column in @TheSun today. #royal https://t.co/gZTzKabGQ8

Jeremy Clarkson also claimed that Meghan Markle will “damage” the royal family in the future:

“One day soon, my generation will all be dead, and we will be replaced by a new bunch who are growing up believing that Charles and William and Co are bullies who are waited on hand and foot by slaves, eunuchs and spin doctors.”

He claimed that the situation can only be changed once Prince Harry remembers “who he is” and shares his version of truth instead of Markle’s.

Twitter reacts to Jeremy Clarkson’s comments on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to make headlines ever since the release of their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, which has received mixed reactions from viewers.

In the wake of the release, media personality Jeremy Clarkson wrote a column on The Sun brutally slamming Markle and criticizing her appearance on the docuseries.

Clarkson’s harsh remarks sparked an immediate backlash online, and many took to Twitter to call out the journalist for his views:

Aaron Gilbert @AaronDelays Why are ageing white men so vile about Meghan Markle and why are they called Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan. Why are ageing white men so vile about Meghan Markle and why are they called Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan.

BLACKLIVESMATTER @Jasamgurlie You are a disgusting POS @JeremyClarkson . But thank you for proving everything Meghan Markle said about how absolutely awful y’all are. And how the royals are behind it all. You are a disgusting POS @JeremyClarkson. But thank you for proving everything Meghan Markle said about how absolutely awful y’all are. And how the royals are behind it all. https://t.co/CvKcrSP8Iw

Hannah Stacey @hanstacey flicking through The S*n while I was waiting in a caff and read this by clarkson. In what world is something so vicious and unhinged allowed to be printed? completely vindicates everything in #HarryandMeghanNetflix flicking through The S*n while I was waiting in a caff and read this by clarkson. In what world is something so vicious and unhinged allowed to be printed? completely vindicates everything in #HarryandMeghanNetflix https://t.co/aDXA2nc6J1

Dr N. Brodie נחמה @brodiegal Jeremy Clarkson’s tirade against Meghan is … jesus I am shocked at the bald violence of it all, the rampant misogyny. It’s disgusting. An old, impotent white man whose only shot at getting attention is by ‘hypothetically’ stripping a black woman naked and abusing her. Jeremy Clarkson’s tirade against Meghan is … jesus I am shocked at the bald violence of it all, the rampant misogyny. It’s disgusting. An old, impotent white man whose only shot at getting attention is by ‘hypothetically’ stripping a black woman naked and abusing her.

Julie @perfectlycosmic 🏿 #QueenofBullies Shame on the @royalfamily for hosting such a vile man, Jeremy Clarkson. Whatever you feel, this is NOT OK! Shame on the @thesun for yet again inciting violence on Duchess Meghan for $! Tell me how this is okay Shame on the @royalfamily for hosting such a vile man, Jeremy Clarkson. Whatever you feel, this is NOT OK! Shame on the @thesun for yet again inciting violence on Duchess Meghan for $! Tell me how this is okay👇🏿 #QueenofBullies https://t.co/5SNeffKhwr

Simon Harris - Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) @simonharris_mbd



You’ll never guess which S*n columnist was invited to a posh bash with Meghan’s stepmother-in-law the other day … So Jeremy Clarkson used his column in The S*n this week to admit that he dreams about throwing excrement at a naked Meghan Markle.You’ll never guess which S*n columnist was invited to a posh bash with Meghan’s stepmother-in-law the other day … twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So Jeremy Clarkson used his column in The S*n this week to admit that he dreams about throwing excrement at a naked Meghan Markle. You’ll never guess which S*n columnist was invited to a posh bash with Meghan’s stepmother-in-law the other day … twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu @SholaMos1



Jeremy Clarkson hate for



🏽 Bravo Camilla - show me you hate Meghan by partying with her haters w/o telling me you hate her Harry and Meghan success will unhinge their enemies. May God plague those who hate her & beat her enemies b4 her face (Ps89:23)Jeremy Clarkson hate for #MeghanMarkle is unhinged🏽 Bravo Camilla - show me you hate Meghan by partying with her haters w/o telling me you hate her Harry and Meghan success will unhinge their enemies. May God plague those who hate her & beat her enemies b4 her face (Ps89:23)Jeremy Clarkson hate for #MeghanMarkle is unhinged 👏🏽 Bravo Camilla - show me you hate Meghan by partying with her haters w/o telling me you hate her https://t.co/b04Sci91OT

tennisfanv2 aka Jacqueline @tennisfanv2 Stochastic terrorism: Jeremy Clarkson trying to radicalize people to harm Meghan. The fact that Camilla lunches with him & another man who’s also terrorizing Meghan & radicalizing people in the hopes they harm her is telling. Camilla groomed & tormented Harry’s mum for 20 years Stochastic terrorism: Jeremy Clarkson trying to radicalize people to harm Meghan. The fact that Camilla lunches with him & another man who’s also terrorizing Meghan & radicalizing people in the hopes they harm her is telling. Camilla groomed & tormented Harry’s mum for 20 years https://t.co/RtvsD8g4TB

Oor Blaze fae Skye @Blazespage Dunno why, but this printed by the Sun, written by @JeremyClarkson really hurts my heart. I can understand hatred of course, but this is utter hatred against someone for little or no reason. This is completely unhinged. Dunno why, but this printed by the Sun, written by @JeremyClarkson really hurts my heart. I can understand hatred of course, but this is utter hatred against someone for little or no reason. This is completely unhinged. https://t.co/eSeGLnfkMZ

Jacqui Smith @Jacqui_Smith1 @hanstacey I’m your age @JeremyClarkson and I couldn’t disagree more with you. Why do you have to be so horrible? I can’t believe it’s good for you and it certainly isn’t good for the rest of us. @hanstacey I’m your age @JeremyClarkson and I couldn’t disagree more with you. Why do you have to be so horrible? I can’t believe it’s good for you and it certainly isn’t good for the rest of us.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will issue a statement about Jeremy Clarkson’s comments in the days to come.

The documentary Harry & Meghan has been released in two volumes and revolves around the love story of the pair, their journey as a royal couple and their historic decision to step down from royal duties and move to the U.S. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

