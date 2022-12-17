Who is Silver Tree? Everything to know as Meghan Markle's friend and producer appears on Harry & Meghan docu-series

45-year-old Silver Tree was the executive producer of the series Suits, where she formed an instant bond with the then-actress Meghan Markle. In the new Netflix documentary on Harry & Meghan, Silver appears to defend her friend, the Duchess of Sussex.

Silver Tree has worked on several TV series, including Dead to Me, Suits, Shameless, and Netflix’s popular thriller series You. Her upcoming project is a remake of the 1987 thriller movie Fatal Attraction.

Netflix recently released the second volume of the Harry & Meghan documentary series, giving the Duke and Duchess an opportunity to share their story and explore their six-year-old relationship. The series' first three episodes came out on Thursday, December 15, on the streaming platform.

Born in California, Silver is a prominent name among the high-flying producers in Hollywood. But her appearance in the Netflix docu-series will now make her instantly recognizable as Meghan’s close confidante.

Silver is among the few close friends of the couple who spoke about her friendship with Meghan on the show. She shared information about being the executive producer and the occasional director of the American legal drama series Suits, where the Duchess starred between 2014 and 2018. The two formed their friendship from there.

Silver Tree's concern for Meghan Markle when news of her romance with the Prince of England emerged in 2017

Silver mentioned in the documentary that she was worried about Meghan when the relationship between her and Prince Harry broke out in the media in late 2017.

She described how photographers used to wait outside the set of Suits to catch a glimpse of Meghan. Silver said:

“The paparazzi started coming out to get eyes on her and there were people trying to buy call sheets from production assistants on our show so they could find out when she was shooting.”

Silver also mentioned that the paparazzi used to hide in the hills with long lenses to click Meghan’s photos. People even broke into the area of the set where the trailers were parked and tried to get pictures of the Duchess entering and leaving her trailer. This ordeal was becoming a bit dangerous for Meghan.

The protective side of Silver Tree’s nature was revealed when she said:

“I don't think anyone knew how to manage that new normal. I mean, I was terrified somebody was just going to be in her trailer waiting for her.”

According to Tree, the Duchess was overwhelmed and anxious about the presence of the paparazzi on set because of how it affected the other staff as well as its impact on her own mental health.

Silver emphasized how it’s in Meghan’s nature never to make things difficult for others. This was when Tree said her protectiveness over her friend grew, prompting her to take to Instagram to defend the Duchess from any criticism in the past.

In one of Silver Tree’s Twitter posts from May 2021, the producer gushed about Meghan Markle and their friendship, calling the Duchess one of her closest and dearest friends whom she madly loved.

Silver Tree @silvertree77 This is Meg. A real person- not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly.



She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers. This is Meg. A real person- not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly. She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers. https://t.co/n7xSR9p3oN

Silver Tree also shared some heart-warming moments with Meghan on the Duchess’ wedding day. Tree said:

“On her [Meghan's] wedding day she checks in on me in the morning. It's her day, the world is standing by, it's a lot-but she wants the day to be special for me.”

Silver spoke about how Meghan asked her if she was jetlagged because she traveled a long way to attend the wedding. The Duchess even made a playlist for her friend to listen to while getting ready for the ceremony.

Meghan also stuck with Silver to guide her with the steps when the latter’s son was going through a complicated and scary diagnosis. Silver describes Meghan as someone who always puts others’ needs before hers. Despite having all the reasons not to open up to people, Silver Tree says that Meghan shares all her secrets with Silver.

