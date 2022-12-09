Why is Prince Harry called Haz? Meghan Markle nicknames explored amid Netflix documentary release

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first three episodes of their Netflix documentary, sharing details about how they met and quickly fell in love.

Harry and Meghan has been met with a lot of fervor and attention, with curious viewers paying attention to every detail of the documentary. The latest information about the duo is the nicknames they have for each other.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (image via Getty/Soni)

The remaining three episodes of the six-part series will be released on December 15, 2022, on the streaming site.

Prince Harry has a host of nicknames; Netflix documentary shares his and Markle's meet-cute

While many revelations about the pair were made in the documentary, the sweetest of them all was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nicknames. Markle calls her husband H or Haz and she mentioned that it has always been that way.

In an interview in 2019 with Tom Bradby during ITV's documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan let it slip that she calls Harry by his initial. When asked about it, she coyly mentioned:

"I've said for a long time to H. That's what I call him."

Later that year, the Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing H and A necklaces as she cheered on her long-time friend Serena Williams during the Wimbledon, in a way to honor her husband and their son, Archie.

Meghan seen sporting H and A initial necklaces (image via Getty)

In the documentary, Markle is heard calling Prince Harry 'Haz' and this nickname was revealed in 2021 during the Prince's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the interview, Corden FaceTimed Markle and she asked her husband, "Haz, how's your tour of LA going?"

Cordon was quick to pick up on the nickname and asked about it, saying, "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you 'Haz' now." To which the Prince said that no one else was allowed to, except his wife.

He said:

"You're not my wife."

Prince Harry and James Cordon as they FaceTimed Meghan (image via Getty/Meghan Darwish)

Haz is a common nickname for Harry and other names that are derived from that would include Hank, Hal, Hazza, and Aitch, but none of these have been picked up by Markle. Prince Harry also calls his wife by her initials and they are both seen referring to each other as H and M throughout the documentary.

Prince Harry met his now-wife through Instagram

It is known that the pair met through mutual friends, who set them up on a blind date. However, in the documentary, Harry mentioned that he had first seen Markle in a video on Instagram through his friend's account. He was immediately curious and asked to meet her.

Their friends let each other know their interests and they initially exchanged numbers and kept in touch. They soon agreed to meet in person when Markle was in London to attend Wimbledon in 2016. They met for drinks at 76 Dean Street in London and had dinner the next night in the same place.

The pair took a selfie (R) the first time they had dinner together (image via Netflix)

Both Meghan and Harry, whose real names are Rachel and Henry, mentioned that the dinner at 76 Dean Street was the day they realized that they liked each other, and they've been together ever since.

Episodes 1-3 are available for viewing on Netflix. Harry and Meghan documents everything from the pair's courtship to their decision to leave their royal duties. The following three episodes will be released on December 15.

