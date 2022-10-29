"My jaw fell so far": Prince Harry Halloween 2005 costume claim debunked as picture resurfaces online, leaves internet in shock

After backlash on Prince Harry’s book title, Spare, he is now under the netizen radar after an old picture of him at a costume party resurfaced online. In the picture, the Duke of Sussex is dressed as a Nazi.

dee @dmwinston_ thinking of 2005 halloween prince harry

While many on social media are claiming that the picture was from Halloween, the truth is far from this. The picture is from almost two decades back, when Prince Harry was 20.

The picture of the Prince in a Nazi costume was taken at a friend's birthday party. As soon as the picture was uploaded to social media, he was relentlessly trolled, and netizens were shocked by it.

A Twitter user said:

“I stopped dead in my tracks, and my jaw fell so far oh my god.”

alivia is speaking @nota1ivia @stillnotziora i stopped dead in my tracks and my jaw fell so far oh my god

Prince Harry called his Nazi costume a 'wrong choice' and apologized for it

A picture of the Duke wearing a German soldier's uniform with a Swastica band around his arm made its way online recently. The picture was supposedly taken in 2005 and people were claiming that it was from a Halloween party.

However, the real story is different as it was taken at Prince Harry's friend Harry Meades' birthday party. The theme of the party was "native and colonial."

Prince Harry was seen with a drink and a cigarette in his hand and the picture went quite viral at the time, with several publications publishing it. The Duke had also apologized for the picture in 2005, and said:

“I am very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume, and I apologize.”

Prince Harry's picture published on the first page of the popular UK media publication, The Sun. (Image via The Sun)

However, since the picture resurfaced almost two decades later, netizens are once again left astonished to see the Prince in his attire. Many have taken to social media to slam him for his choice of costume. Others have also shared their amazement over the same. Several others claimed that there would never be a "sensible explanation" as to why Harry dressed as a Nazi soldier.

Tef Poe the 🐐 @TefPoe There will never be a sensible explanation as to why Prince Harry attended a Halloween party in 2005 dressed as a Nazi soldier. Its disgusting and unforgivable. There's no sensible explanation to follow it.

Jonny💜 @N1MonetDefender Y'all search up Prince Harry Halloween 2005

Max Robins @robinsm20 Don't ask Prince Harry what he went as for Halloween in 2005

Many are also targeting the Prince's upcoming memoir Spare and are relating the whole matter to the book. Others said that he was desperately trying to play the victim and "make everyone feel sorry for him."

Bellatrix Riddle @BellaRiddle27 Stewart&Chill @Stewartandchill Some people never forget 9/11 .... I never forget that Prince Harry dressed up as a Nazi for Halloween in 2005 Happy almost Halloween! With the announcement of #Spare and #PrinceHarry trying desperately to play the victim and make everyone feel very sorry for him, let's all remember Halloween 2005, when Meghan Markle's husband dressed as a Nazi at a party where others were in blackface.

Stewart&Chill @Stewartandchill Some people never forget 9/11 .... I never forget that Prince Harry dressed up as a Nazi for Halloween in 2005

When the picture was published by newspapers, the Prince was slammed for his Nazi costume, drink and cigarettes.

Nonetheless, with the picture resurfacing in 2022, it is quite evident that Harry's image in the Nazi costume is probably not going to leave his side any time soon.

