Chris Klemens Twitter Drama: YouTuber’s apology video explained as fans extend support

Popular YouTuber, influencer, and comedian Chris Klemens recently released an apology video after the social media backlash for his recent tweet about Bratz dolls.

On October 15, Klemens tweeted:

“Bratz dolls were for the girls sucking d**k in 5th grade.”

Many felt that the post s*xualized young girls. The YouTuber was also criticized for a 2016 tweet about hearing someone on the subway talking about physically assaulting another person, irrespective of their sexuality.

The tweet read:

““My hands are bisexual, my n***a, ill hit a man or a woman” - a foul piece of sh*t on the subway.”

After all the drama, the influencer was quick to deactivate his Twitter account. However, following a massive backlash, he has now come forward to explain his side of the story.

He stated how it did not matter whether he heard it somewhere, or if he quoted someone else’s lines, the very fact that he typed it and posted it makes him the one to stand accountable for the same.

Chris Klemens said:

“It was never my intention for it to be taken the way it was but it doesn’t matter what my intention was when the product of it is what matters and it was a crude inappropriate joke that I thought was a commentary on Bratz dolls after reading everybody’s replies, I deleted the tweet because it was clearly getting a negative reaction.”

“I always want to provide a funny lighthearted space”: Chris Klemens apologises for his Bratz dolls Twitter post

Klemens' Bratz Dolls tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. The internet found his tweet extremely offensive. However, he recently took to YouTube to clear the air.

In the video, titled Addressing My Tweet, the YouTuber said:

“I always want to provide a comfortable, funny, light-hearted space that people can come to and laugh and just have a good time.”

𝓥. 🤍 @victoriasighs chris klemens is a good person who made a mistake. he’s not a fowl person who has done heinous things. chris klemens is a good person who made a mistake. he’s not a fowl person who has done heinous things.

Chris Klemens apologized for his actions and said that he is ready to take full responsibilty for it. He stated:

“And the fact I failed on that with this upsets me and I apologize for that. It was just not my intention but it doesn’t matter what my intention was, the final result wasn’t there so I own that and I take full responsibility for that.”

dojasupreme @brycejordan68 Chris klemens apologized like a BOSS. So eloquent and thought through. Chris klemens apologized like a BOSS. So eloquent and thought through.

Chris Klemens also addressed the Twitter account deactivation and said:

“I deactivate my Twitter not because I wanted to avoid responsibility, or didn’t want to hear people’s criticism, I feel so lucky I have an audience. I deleted my Twitter because I wanted to for a while now and two, I was receiving foul accusations based off of this one tweet and death threats.”

Although the video that Chris Klemens uploaded is 24 minutes long, he only talked about the Bratz Dolls controversy for the first 6 minutes. In the latter half of the video, he carried on with some subscriber calls and voice mail.

Netizens applaud and support Chris Klemens for apologising for his remarks on the Bratz Dolls

As Chris Klemens' statement came through in his most recent YouTube video, netizens applauded the content creator for apologizing for his harsh comments.

Fans extend support to Klemens after he posted his apology video on YouTube.

Others also claimed how they were initially disappointed by Klemens' tweet, but the apology made them forget about the initial tweet. Others also highlighted the fact that comedy should not be taken so seriously, that people begin to send in death threats to the creators.

Fans applaud Chris for owning upto his mistake and the tweet that he made.

The popular YouTuber has a following of 1.34 million subscribers on YouTube. Chris Klemens often creates travel vlogs, comedy skits, challenges, and vlogs to entertain his audience. His videos, where he talks to random strangers and interviews them, are quite popular.

