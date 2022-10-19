"Talk about gross and unnecessary as hell": Chris Klemens tweet drama explained as YouTuber comes under fire online 

YouTuber Chris Klemens is receiving immense backlash for his recent social media activity. In a series of tweets, the content creator s*xualized 5th graders and used prejudicial language, leading netizens to blast Klemens online.

On October 15, the 28-year-old took to Twitter and wrote:

“Bratz dolls were for the girls sucking d**k in 5th grade”

This is not the only tweet that left netizens stunned.

In a 2016 tweet, Klemens recalled hearing someone on the subway say that they would physically assault another person irrespective of their sexuality. The person also allegedly unnecessarily used a racist term. The tweet read:

“My hands are bisexual, my n***a, ill hit a man or a woman” - a foul piece of sh*t on the subway

Although the prankster himself did not seem responsible for the statement, netizens were not pleased to see Klemens tweet the phrase.

While Klemens claimed that he himself did not use the prejudicial term from the previous post, the content creator did use the word in a 2012 tweet, which read:

“Literally just pissed myself. RT @hurricannesandy: BLOWIN SO MANY N***AS THEY SHOULD CALL ME HURRICANE SANDY KARDASHIAN.”

Internet users react to Chris Klemens’ tweets

While the use of disrespectful phrases earned Klemens some backlash, netizens were even more stunned to see the YouTuber s*xualize young girls in his tweet. Many called him out for casting elementary school children in a bad light.

A few reactions read:

ella @starstruckali @mmiabb_ bro wtf how have i never seen or heard about the n word tweets… did he ever address them @mmiabb_ bro wtf how have i never seen or heard about the n word tweets… did he ever address them

Julia 💫 🇨🇦 @ShookBySwift13 @arcanecovet @longliveswift16 It’s annoying how toys can’t be toys. Like maybe some of us just liked bratz dolls cause there feet could come off 🤷🏼‍♀️ @arcanecovet @longliveswift16 It’s annoying how toys can’t be toys. Like maybe some of us just liked bratz dolls cause there feet could come off 🤷🏼‍♀️

J0RD3N 🦇⚰️ @bathsaltbersrkr @arcanecovet thats like elementary school ☹️ what elementary schoolers were doing that??? @arcanecovet thats like elementary school ☹️ what elementary schoolers were doing that???😟

Daphne Soup 🥣 @itismedaphne … like I was 9 years old and liked their outfits… what the hell ?? Why are you thinking about little girls doing that while talking about a child’s toy ??? 🤨 very weird… @arcanecovet Exactly… like I was 9 years old and liked their outfits… what the hell ?? Why are you thinking about little girls doing that while talking about a child’s toy ??? 🤨 very weird… @arcanecovet Exactly 😟… like I was 9 years old and liked their outfits… what the hell ?? Why are you thinking about little girls doing that while talking about a child’s toy ??? 🤨 very weird…

slendermans gay cousin @ilikeamenderman @arcanecovet this is such an evil thing to tweet ,,, like what made this cross his mind @arcanecovet this is such an evil thing to tweet ,,, like what made this cross his mind

jus @flaminbug chris klemens has been annoying and dumb for a very long while this is not surprising chris klemens has been annoying and dumb for a very long while this is not surprising

Chris Klemens addresses tweets getting uncovered

Following the uproar surrounding his tweet about fifth-graders, the Delaware-native was quick to deactivate his Twitter account. Klemens then took to his Instagram story to address the matter. Sources claim that the content creator said that he was not “hiding” from what he had posted.

He reportedly added that he would be releasing a podcast episode on Thursday to issue a statement about the same. He reiterated that he was not “just ignoring what everyone is saying.”

Klemens also reportedly said that he deactivated his Twitter account because he was unable to handing the “vile accusations” and death threats coming his way.

In the following Instagram story, he wrote:

“False information doesn’t become true just because it’s repeated.”

Who is Chris Klemens?

Chris Klemens is an American YouTuber, photographer and comedian. His channel, where he has amassed 1.34 million subscribers, includes a combination of travel vlogs, comedic skits, vlogs and challenges. Videos where he interviews strangers have also become a fan-favourite.

Klemens moved to New York to study at New York University, where he pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a specialization in photography and imaging. He has since collaborated with the blog, The Lo Down, and has also been published in US Weekly.

According to Legit, the YouTuber boasts a net worth of $400,000.

However, one can predict that he earns more because the figure mentioned by Legit constitutes his income from YouTube alone. His podcast, Unhinged, as well as his sponsorship deals and merchandise line helps in adding more money to the bank.

Chris Klemens has amassed nearly 500k followers on Instagram.

