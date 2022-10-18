How long has it been since Technoblade passed away? YouTube to honor Minecraft legend this month 

Technoblade is a big name in the gaming community online. The YouTuber, who passed away in June 2022, was known for his Minecraft skills. While it has been about four months since the creator's demise, there have been infinite fan tributes from all over the world.

It seems to be YouTube’s turn now to honor the Minecraft legend, as the video-sharing platform revealed during Minecraft Live 2022 that the company would be releasing a compilation of the fallen creator’s finest moments in the form of a video.

Robyn @RobynIrish59080 @technotwtnews Thank you YouTube, Technoblade shall never die in our hearts @technotwtnews Thank you YouTube, Technoblade shall never die in our hearts

The video will be released on October 28, 2022.

YouTube to post the tribute on the 9th anniversary of Technoblade’s channel being launched

While fans have consistently been posting in memory of the legendary Minecraft player, YouTube will now be joining the fold and releasing its own take to honor the YouTuber on the 9th anniversary of his channel.

Being a talented player, many in the YouTube community feel that Technoblade is one of the finest Minecraft players the world has ever seen. A huge part of this is also due to the fact that he played the player vs. player matches so beautifully that the world became a fan in just an instant.

There is no official news from YouTube or the parent company, Google, as to what else would be there in the tribute video. However, given the fact that he was a crucial part of the Minecraft and gaming community, there are chances that fellow creators might show up in the video paying their tributes.

randomanio 🎗II HELL WEEK TIME @randomanioo OH MY GOD I'M ACTUALLY EXCITED ABOUT WHAT YOUTUBE MADE FOR A TRIBUTE TO TECHNOBLADE

AHJFKBWSJLAWJLABSIABSFAK OH MY GOD I'M ACTUALLY EXCITED ABOUT WHAT YOUTUBE MADE FOR A TRIBUTE TO TECHNOBLADEAHJFKBWSJLAWJLABSIABSFAK https://t.co/X9Phu8x9wi

How old was Technoblade when he passed away?

The popular YouTuber, Technoblade, passed away in June this year after battling cancer for a long time. At the time of death, the YouTuber was only 23 years old. With more than 15 million followers, the gamer’s family uploaded a tribute video titled So Long Nerds soon after his demise.

The six-minute emotional video features Technoblade’s father who reads out the message that the YouTuber left behind for his followers. In the video, the father revealed that the creator's real name was Alex.

From playing Minecraft to sandbox video games, the YouTuber revealed to the world in 2021 that he is battling cancer. The world often saw his solo content and also loved him for his work as a part of the Dream SMP.

Abyss || 🪐💫 @Abyss1O1 You know, when Technoblade died my father hugged and said “I’m sorry about your friend” and I don’t think I’ve ever cried harder in my life. He wasn’t my friend and I only knew him through a screen. You know, when Technoblade died my father hugged and said “I’m sorry about your friend” and I don’t think I’ve ever cried harder in my life. He wasn’t my friend and I only knew him through a screen.

While there might be no new video from the Technoblade due to obvious reasons, the views on existing videos are still on the rise as fans often visit the channel remembering the gamer and creator.

