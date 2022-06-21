Is Bill Nye a scientist? Degree explored as 'The Science Guy' is trolled online over Juneteenth tweet 

Bill Nye, also known as "The Science Guy," recently caused a stir online as netizens trolled him relentlessly after he posted incorrect facts about America’s founding and slavery.

In a tweet, Bill Nye mentioned that enslaved Black Americans were not freed until 19th June 1865. However, Twitter users informed Nye that though the enslaved Black Americans were freed in 1863, they were informed of it two years later on June 19, 1865.

Twitter users corrected Bill Nye’s statement, as he took to Twitter to share a post honoring Emancipation Day. This was his tweet where he was spoke about American history:

Bill Nye @BillNye The United States we know today was built with the labor of enslaved Black Americans. The last were not freed (officially) until 19 June 1865. Let us celebrate— and never forget. The United States we know today was built with the labor of enslaved Black Americans. The last were not freed (officially) until 19 June 1865. Let us celebrate— and never forget. https://t.co/AtfgkoZ3FN

Upon seeing the post, several followers corrected him and shared the truth around the festival that marks the day. Fans enlightened Bill by correcting him on facts related to Juneteenth. They informed him that US General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas in 1865 and revealed that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years earlier.

‘Science Guy’ Bill Nye trolled online

With a pocket constitution and a selfie with the post that Nye shared, there were a lot of comments on his tweet schooling him about Juneteenth. While some Twitter users commented on how inaccurate his post was, others said:

Abby Libby @abbylibby_ @BillNye Um No. They were officially free much earlier. Some slaves in Texas just didn't know yet until June 19th. This is not a difficult historical fact to be educated on before posting. @BillNye Um No. They were officially free much earlier. Some slaves in Texas just didn't know yet until June 19th. This is not a difficult historical fact to be educated on before posting.

Meanwhile, others questioned his knowledge, educational background and even his degrees.

GunFreeZone Blog @GunFreeZone @tanstaafl6823 @BillNye Don't call him "the engineering guy." He may be a degreed engineer but he hasn't practiced in that field in decades and his current political antics would bring as much shame to engineering as he currently does to science. @tanstaafl6823 @BillNye Don't call him "the engineering guy." He may be a degreed engineer but he hasn't practiced in that field in decades and his current political antics would bring as much shame to engineering as he currently does to science.

Hal Carter @Big_Hal @BillNye Bill, you're wrong again. U.S. industry was in the slave fee Northern states. The poor Southern Democrats states had little industry and depended on slaves (cotton/tobacco). The U.S. industry was NOT built with slave labor. Thousands of Northern Republicans died freeing slaves. @BillNye Bill, you're wrong again. U.S. industry was in the slave fee Northern states. The poor Southern Democrats states had little industry and depended on slaves (cotton/tobacco). The U.S. industry was NOT built with slave labor. Thousands of Northern Republicans died freeing slaves.

Dave @KuneszirD @fullmetalcamera @FerrariJonez @CentristJust @sassywithcassy @HunterBonner @BillNye I mean, I’m all honesty, did you really think you got me with this epic fail? Yikes, bro. I thought you were better than that. Jk, I knew you weren’t @fullmetalcamera @FerrariJonez @CentristJust @sassywithcassy @HunterBonner @BillNye I mean, I’m all honesty, did you really think you got me with this epic fail? Yikes, bro. I thought you were better than that. Jk, I knew you weren’t

Trump Supporter @all_gov_is_evil @BillNye Just kidding. I know he's just an actor paid to read lines and never really had a job that wasn't in front of a camera. @BillNye Just kidding. I know he's just an actor paid to read lines and never really had a job that wasn't in front of a camera.

Dave Rensberger @drensber @abbylibby_ @BillNye That’s actually incorrect. The civil war ended in April. Slaves in Texas weren’t notified until June 19th. Slavery continued to be legal in the “border states” until December when the 13th amendment was passed. @abbylibby_ @BillNye That’s actually incorrect. The civil war ended in April. Slaves in Texas weren’t notified until June 19th. Slavery continued to be legal in the “border states” until December when the 13th amendment was passed.

Bill Nye: Degrees & more

Popularly known as "The Science Guy," Bill Nye is an American TV presenter and science communicator. Having completed his education at Cornell University, Bill has a degree in mechanical engineering.

He began his career with the Boeing Corporation, where he created a hydraulic resonance suppressor tube used on ‘Boeing 747’ planes.

Later, Bill began his entertainment career working as an assistant on Back to the Future: The Animated Series. He took his big jump when he began working with The Discovery Channel educating kids and adults about science in their day-to-day lives. Soon after joining the entertainment business, he quit his job and left the mechanical engineering degree behind.

Better known as one of the best scientists in the world, The Science Guy holds just one degree, which is in Mechanical Engineering. While Bill is accurately using the entertainment platform to educate children through infotainment, his recent tweet landed him in troubled waters.

People generally do not question Bill's knowledge of complex things. With nearly 3 million followers on Instagram and 6 million on Twitter, Bill often enlightens followers with science videos of one kind or the other.

Importance of Juneteenth

Juneteenth honours the freeing of enslaved African Americans in 1865. On January 1, 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation into law announcing:

“That all persons held as slaves are, and henceforward shall be free.”

However, it was two years later, in Texas, that the Union Army General Gordon Granger officially announced that the slaves were free.

It was made official that if instances of slavery were found after this amendment, it would be described as forced labour, a law in force even today.

