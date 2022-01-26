Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 review: An enlightening show for the curious young minds

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 has arrived on Netflix this January 25, 2022, and the three charming little scientists Ada, Iggy and Rosie are back on their curiosity mission. The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, run by former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Gleaned from Andrea Beaty and David Roberts’s bestselling picture book series, the animated Netflix series will take viewers on puzzle-solving adventures and learn new things.

Similar to Season 1, the second season of Ada Twist, Scientist follows little scientist Ada with big questions on multiple quests to find the correct answers, with her two adorably feisty best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck.

This alluring show prominently promotes positivity inclusiveness and caters to modern-day young minds.

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2: Ideally progressive

With such a lack of ideal animated shows for children with the right messages, Ada Twist, Scientist is like a breath of fresh air. The characters are given individuality, but they stand together in harmony, spreading rays of positivity and joy.

The show is quite all-embracing, sending the right messages to young children. The show's lead character, Ada, is very generous, kind, and full of curiosity.

Her highly-spirited personality and her compassionate relationship with her two best friends and family make each episode even more poignant. Season 2 of the series essentially conveys that curious minds never give up, and with science by the side, any problem can be solved.

An entertaining source of learning

Without a shred of a doubt, the series is a brilliant source of learning new things for young children. In each episode, Ada, along with her two best friends, Iggy and Rosie, solves two different fact-finding mysteries and introduces several elaborate scientific experiments.

It is evident that the series purposefully contributes to opening young minds to new possibilities and bringing enthusiasm to learn about new things. Season 2 will inspire young viewers to think differently and believe anything is possible with practice and precision.

Sublime vocal acting

The brilliant voice cast of the series is one of the main reasons why the series is so appealing to the viewers. Amanda Christine’s extraordinary vocal efforts make Ada’s curiosity genuinely contagious for young viewers.

She successfully injects energy and novelty into each episode of the series that will promptly engage and captivate young minds and bring smiles to the faces of jaded parents.

Other voice actors in the series Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2, such as Nicholas Crovetti as Iggy Peck, and Candace Kozak as Rosie Revere, provide immense body, individuality and charm to the characters, therefore making each episode highly enthralling for young viewers.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the animated Netflix series is quite enjoyable for all the right reasons and depicts what an ideal modern children's series should be like.

Catch Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2, streaming on Netflix from January 25, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar