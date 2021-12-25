'Hilda and the Mountain King': 3 reasons why this Netflix animation is special

Hilda and the Mountain King is the third installment of the 2D-animated adventure series Hilda. Directed by Andy Coyle and co-produced by Silvergate Media and Mercury Filmworks, the film will mark the final season of the series.

The voice cast of Hilda and the Mountain King includes Bella Ramsey, Daisy Haggard, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, and Rasmus Hardiker. It is based on the sixth graphic novel in the Hilda series written and illustrated by Luke Pearson.

In this article, we'll look at three reasons that make it a must-watch:

3 reasons why you should watch 'Hilda and the Mountain King'

1) It will be a crisp third season in the form of an 80-minute film

Following a major cliffhanger at the end of the second season, Hilda and the Mountain King begins by showing Hilda trapped in the body of a troll. Rather than making it into a full-fledged third season, the show's executive producers felt that the material would be better served in one knockout punch. Thus, one can expect the extended movie special to deliver an action-packed and engaging narrative.

2) The series has previously won two Daytime Emmy Awards

Hilda has won various accolades since its inception, including multiple Emmy nominations. It won the Annie Award for "Best Children's Series" twice in two years. It also won Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Main Title Sequence," "Outstanding Children's TV Series" and "Outstanding Editing in a Daytime Program."

There are high expectations from the third and final season, which will be covered in its entirety in Hilda and the Mountain King.

3) It will answer some burning questions from the previous seasons

Hilda creator and co-executive producer Luke Pearson revealed that the final season will explore themes of conflict, empathy, politics, and family. He also said that while the new season will venture into fresh territory, it will focus on the ongoing story and untangle many of the show's unspoken aspects. Therefore, viewers should tune into Hilda and the Mountain King to find out answers to unrevealed foundational themes and plot points.

Hilda and the Mountain King will be released on Netflix on 30 December 2021.

