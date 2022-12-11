The chilling two-part special Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge on Oxygen explores the grisly past of the state capital as well as the murderers who haunted the city for more than a decade.

The series, which premiered on Saturday, December 10, will focus on the deaths of more than 30 women, which occurred in Bagon Rouge between 1992 and 2004 along with measures taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The now-convicted serial killers, Jeffery Lee Guillory, Derrick Todd Lee, and Sean Vincent Gillis, tormented Baton Rouge for almost 12 years, victimizing at least 36 women as a result of their combined actions.

Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge, a Jupiter Entertainment production, recounts the tale of the killings through the eyes of the victims' families and law enforcement officials.

The three serial killers were unconnected but their activities were concurrent

For over ten years, the wonderful city of Baton Rouge was caught in terror as 36 women were killed in bizarre and unforeseen ways all over the area. The horrible killings produced uncertainty and discrepancies with no pattern or similar victimology while serial killers walked rogue.

Following a harrowing interview with a serial killer, authorities finally succeeded in identifying a pattern after encountering several dead ends. It was eventually established that the bayou was being plagued by numerous unconnected and concurrent killers, rather than just one serial killer. The killers were later identified as Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis, and Jeffery Lee Guillory.

Derrick Todd Lee

Serial killer Derrick Todd Lee was a St. Francisville, Louisiana, native. Lee's family supposedly had a history of mental illness. In fact, experts event determined that Lee himself was classified as mentally disabled. The jury was supposed to determine whether Lee should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

However, a Supreme Court decision from 2002 prohibited the execution of those with mental disabilities. Despite having ties to at least seven killings, Lee was only found guilty of two.

One of Lee's victims managed to flee, and she assisted authorities in drawing a sketch of Lee. He was subsequently given a death sentence but reportedly died before it could be executed.

Sean Vincent Gillis

During a SWAT team raid at Sean Vincent Gillis' house in April 2004, he was taken into custody. He was arrested on three first-degree murder charges connected to the murders of Donna Bennett Johnston, 43, Johnnie Mae Williams, 45, and Katherine Hall, 29.

Police claimed that a DNA sample taken from Gillis' mouth matched those taken from the remains of the three women.

According to reports, the three women were murdered in a similar way, and their bodies were hacked and dismembered. Authorities claimed that they located Gillis using tire tracks left in the area where Johnston's corpse was found.

Sean Vincent Gillis eventually admitted to eight killings, but not all of the evidence could be presented in court. Gillis had been murdering women for about ten years at that point and claimed that he planned his murders and played tricks on the police.

Gillis was found guilty of killing two women and sentenced to life in prison after the jury deadlocked on the death penalty decision.

Jeffery Lee Guillory

Authorities believe that Baton Rouge-native Jeffery Lee Guillory is accountable for at least three killings in the horrific murders that took place in the capital.

The 40-year-old was detained in Baton Rouge in 2006 for a traffic offense. His fingerprints were collected, and they were compared to a print on a beer can discovered at a crime scene in July 2001. Despite the fact that a DNA sample was collected from him and he was deemed a suspect in the 2001 homicide, there was insufficient evidence to hold him accountable.

Guillory was arrested for a woman's assault and bank fraud in the years that followed. He was taken into custody in December 2009 after police asserted that DNA finally connected him to the killings of three other Baton Rouge women. The victims had also been beaten and strangled.

He was found guilty in 2011 of second-degree murder in the 2002 death of Renee Newman and second-degree robbery. Sources state that he was initially serving a 50-year sentence for the attempted murder of a woman but was later given a life sentence.

