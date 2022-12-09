How much is Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal worth? All you need to know amid release of explosive documentary 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking the internet by storm with the release of their explosive Netflix documentary titled Harry & Meghan.

The documentary comes two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles in the British Royal family and settled in the U.S. with their children. The project, helmed by award-winning director Liz Garbus, comes in six parts and is released in two volumes.

It covers the journey of the royal pair from the initial days of their relationship, their 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the historic decision to step back from their official duties as working members of the British Royal Family, their move to Canada and then the U.S. as well as subsequent activities.

The docuseries also features interviews with family and friends, as well as commentaries from journalists and historians on the Royal Family’s relationship with the press. The first three episodes of the show were released on December 8 and the remaining three will be available on December 15, 2022.

The documentary is reportedly the first project from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s multi-year deal with Netflix. According to Forbes, the couple has reportedly signed an approximate $100 million deal with the streaming giant.

They are reportedly expected to produce content like films, children’s shows, documentaries, and docuseries, among others, per the alleged agreement.

A look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a $100 million deal with Netflix (Image via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first announced their partnership with Netflix in September 2020 shortly after stepping down from their royal duties. At the time, they mentioned that the partnership will be in collaboration with their own company, Archewell Productions.

According to Forbes, the pair reportedly signed a deal worth $100 million with the streaming giant. The couple also revealed their plans in an official statement at the time, which read:

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

They also added that Netflix's “unprecedented reach will help [them] share impactful content that unlocks action.” Netflix's chief content officer and co-chief executive Ted Sarandos also issued a statement surrounding the partnership and said:

“We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

Markle announced his first project with Netflix, an animated series titled Pearl, in July 2021. She served as the creator and executive producer of the show.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties, they also allegedly fell out of their royal wealth status. According to the New York Post, the couple traveled to California with $10 million from the late Princess Diana’s estate and $2 million from Markle’s past earnings as an actress.

The pair reportedly even failed to afford their $14.7 million home in Montecito at the time. The Suits actress spoke to The Cut earlier this year and opened up about their financial status following the departure from the royal household. She revealed:

“We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.’”

However, the multi-million dollar deal and contract soon allowed the couple to restore much of their financial stability. In addition to Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also signed a $25 million, three-year contract with Spotify.

As per the Daily Mail, the pair are reportedly predicted to become the world's highest-earning celebrity couple, with a fortune potentially reaching up to $ 1 billion within a decade.

More about the docu-series

The first volume (first three episodes) of Harry & Meghan focused on the beginning of the couple’s relationship, provided details on their first date, and showed glimpses from their trip to Botswana.

It further highlighted important days like the public announcement of their relationship and their engagement interview, which Markle referred to as a “structured reality show.”

It also featured anecdotes from their first public appearance as a couple in Nottingham and showed parts of their 2019 South African tour.

The pair also discussed the impact of constant media scrutiny and the effect of paparazzi on their lives and touched upon the subject of racism in the royal family. Meghan Markle also opened up about her relationship with her sister Samantha Markle as well as the rest of her family.

The second volume and the remaining three episodes of the docuseries is set to be released on December 15, 2022. It will be available for streaming at 8:01 AM on the day of its release for viewers with a Netflix UK subscription.

Viewers in the United States will be able to watch the show beginning at midnight on the day it is released.

