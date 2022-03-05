How many siblings does Meghan Markle have? All about her family as half-sister Samantha sues actress over Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle, 40, is reportedly being sued by her half-sister Samantha, 57, Markle for defamation over the Duchess and Prince Harry’s famous March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Samantha claimed that the Duchess of Sussex lied about her and their family in the interview and that her narrative of growing up in "virtual poverty" is simply false.

All about the accusations made against Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess during the sit-down interview, and Samantha Markle (Images via CBS and Splash News)

Samantha stated in the paperwork that she and the Duchess share the same father, Thomas Markle, whereas Meghan claimed she was an "only child" in the tell-all interview. She further alleged that her half-sister lied about the most recent time the sisters saw each other.

Samantha, who continues to portray Meghan Markle as a liar on social media, was allegedly being lied about when Meghan told Oprah that Samantha changed her last name to Markle only after she started dating the Duke of Sussex.

Although Meghan claimed that she worked to pay her own way through college, the court documents submitted by Samantha assert that Meghan's tuition and living expenses were covered by their father when she went to Northwestern University, claiming he also paid for her to attend “elite and expensive private schools.”

Samantha reportedly alleged that the Duchess lied about Samantha and Thomas, 77, so that the two “could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story [she] concocted.”

Meghan Markle was also reportedly accused of negatively affecting the sale of Samantha's autobiography (Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister), preventing her from getting jobs and causing her to suffer from emotional and mental distress.

Although the Duchess' representative is yet to comment, her attorney Michael Kump told TMZ:

"This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."

All that is known about the family of the Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's mother, father, half-sister and brother (Images via Getty and SplashNews)

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, 65, met her father, Thomas, while working as a temp at a Los Angeles production studio for a soap opera in the late ‘70s, where Thomas was a lighting director. The couple divorced when the Duchess was young. Thomas also has a daughter Samantha and son Thomas Jr. from a previous relationship.

Ragland, later on, worked at a mental health clinic and as a yoga instructor and has remained a consistent support in Meghan's life since the royal wedding, often traveling to the U.K. to visit Meghan and Harry and her grandchildren.

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, 77, who frequently criticized the royal family in various interviews, worked as a lighting director on Married With Children, The Facts of Life, and General Hospital throughout his career.

Meghan Markle with her father (Image via Unknown Source)

Thomas made headlines when the Daily Mail published footage of him appearing to stage photos with the paparazzi in May 2018, and did not attend his daughter's wedding, citing his heart condition as the reason.

Thomas was reportedly not made aware of Meghan's first pregnancy and the birth of her daughter until the news made headlines. The retired actress expressed her frustration over Thomas' scandals and actions in an August 2018 letter, saying he had “broken [her] heart into a million pieces.”

The British press also reported that Thomas was set to testify against Meghan in her legal battle against the Daily Mail, which was being sued by Meghan for publishing the letter she wrote to her dad.

Samantha Markle, who previously used to go by Samantha Grant, has been in a wheelchair since her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord).

Samantha, who was not invited to the royal wedding, blamed the Duchess for their father's health condition in a now-deleted tweet, asserting that she would hold Meghan responsible if he died.

Meghan Markle's brother (Image via Inside Edition/YouTube)

Thomas Markle Jr. is Meghan's 55-year-old brother, with whom she shares the same father. According to several reports, Thomas Jr., who has made quite a few short trips to jail, was once on good terms with his youngest half-sister.

However, Thomas Jr., who currently works as a window fitter in Oregon and has two sons with his ex-wife, Tracy Dooley, was not invited to the royal wedding either.

