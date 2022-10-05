Celebrity Chef Nigella Lawson Reveals Her Secrets to Weight Loss

Nigella Lawson's weight loss has inspired many as the celebrity chef now looks slim and healthy while still advocating for a diet that allows you to derive "joy" from eating your favorite foods.

The London-based Nigella is famous for her voluptuous curves, seductive cooking approach, and her brunette curls, not to mention how relatable it is to see her searching her pantry for food in the middle of the night.

In 2017, fans initially noticed that the celebrity chef who was 56s years old then, had lost weight. Nigella then discussed reducing from a size 16 to a size 12 in 2019, and the mother-of-two has continued her weight loss journey ever since.

Nigella has always been candid about her weight, revealing that she shed two stone over the course of two years with a combination of yoga and eating smaller portions. In this article, we will look at Nigella's weight loss journey and what helped her lose weight, as well as how she continues to stay fit.

Nigella's Weight Loss Secrets

Here we discuss some of Nigella's weight loss strategies.

1. Yoga

If high-intensity interval training and intense cardio are not your thing, you may be in luck. The Cook, Eat, Repeat star is a devoted practitioner of Iyengar yoga and attributes it to her remarkable change.

Nigella does yoga three times per week. She enjoys doing yoga, and this helps her stick to it. The culinary empress also disclosed that on days when she is not practicing yoga, she does stretching workouts that make her feel good.

"The older I become, the more I realize I must stretch frequently. So, even when I'm not practicing yoga, I force myself to do a lot of stretching," she explained.

This is not the first time Nigella has discussed her practice of Iyengar yoga, which she has described as a "very sluggish kind of yoga".

"As one advances in life, feeling good becomes more important than looking well. Undoubtedly, yoga makes you feel terrific, and you wish to continue feeling great." She stated, "I only do a little amount very slowly, sometimes while lying down."

Nigella is not the only celebrity to incorporate yoga into their fitness regimen. Amanda Holden also stays slim through yoga.

2. Eating Greens

Nigella loves her desserts, as evidenced by her many cookery books filled with sugary treats; however she also eats (and loves) her greens. Superfoods such as kale and avocado are among her favorites. "I love kale and I'm obssessed with avocado," she says.

Eating greens is crucial to weight loss. Rich in fiber and nutrients like vitamins and minerals, greens help you take in an abundance of nutrients that make you feel good. Avocado provides your body with healthy fats—crucial to overall wellness.

3. Say No to Fad Diets

Nigella is not a fan of trendy diets and instead lost weight through exercise and nutritious food. In extreme diets, people eliminate all processed foods, as well as dairy and wheat.

In fact, she has confessed that she was "appalled" by the "clean eating" craze. Nigella stated on Radio 4's Women's Hour that she believes the concept of "clean eating" implies that all other forms of eating are unclean or shameful. "I dislike extremes, I think that's the real truth," she has said.

Nigella believes that food should not be used as a way of persecuting oneself; instead, it should be about getting pleasure from what’s good rather than thinking "its bad, dirty, or sinful."

She added, “No one should be put on this earth to go on a diet. No one should be put on this earth to eat themselves ill, either.”

4. Treat Yourself Occasionally

Nigella is all about maintaining a balance when it comes to eating. She believes that one should eat healthy and also eat what one desires while maintaining a balance between the both.

"I love traditional food, and I'm never going to complain about having a pie! Roast chicken is my favorite food," she proudly proclaimed.

She has previously discussed not focusing on a single food group and allowing for both healthy and indulgent meals. "I wouldn't want to live on chia seed pudding just as much as I wouldn't want to live on eggs Benedict or steak and chips," she says.

According to Nigella, food should be a pleasure, and it is possible to enjoy a variety of dishes without being too extreme.

Takeaway

Nigella has pretty much nailed it with her weight loss methodology. Her thoughts on bringing a balance in what you eat are in the right direction, as is her belief about not following any fad diets.

Some sort of physical activity is essential for everyone, and she has found something she likes with yoga. She stresses the importance of having an appreciation for all kinds of food—healthy as well as indulgent. Most importantly, you can only lose weight by being at peace with yourself and your body.

