6 Best Seated Yoga Poses and Exercises to Do in Morning

Seated yoga poses are great for increasing the body's flexibility and range of motion. When doing seated yoga poses, you're less likely to lose your balance and fall. Most seated poses are easy for beginners to do, and most people use them to meditate or practice yoga.

As the body is connected to the ground, these poses offer more physical stability, which can lead to a greater sense of mental and emotional security. Before doing yoga, it's best to warm up to get the body ready for physical activity and to avoid getting injured.

Shoulder and hip warm-ups make sitting more comfortable. Before you do yoga poses, try arm circles and lunges.

Seated Yoga Poses to Do in Morning

Here are six seated yoga poses you can do easily. Both standing and sitting yoga poses are usually held for about 30 seconds or five deep breaths. Let's get started:

1) Seated Side Bend

This pose helps stretch the back and obliques muscles, relieving tension and helping you relax.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by sitting on the mat, with your sit bones on the ground. This is the Easy Pose. Cross your shins so that they are parallel to the mat.

Lengthen your spine by pressing your sit bones into the ground and making the crown of your head longer.

Put your right hand on the floor with your elbow straight or slightly bent.

As you reach your left arm up and over your head, take a breath in. As you lean to the right, let out a breath.

Keep the pose for 30-60 seconds; Switch sides, and do it again.

2) Seated Spinal Twist

This pose helps stretch the back and obliques muscles, relieving tension and helping you relax.

To do this pose:

Start in the Easy Pose with your arms by your sides and back straight. Inhale.

As you let out your breath, put your right hand on your left knee, and turn your upper body to the left.

Keeping your shoulders and neck loose, relax your stomach, and lift your sternum to make the torso longer.

Keep the pose for 30-60 seconds; switch sides, and do it again.

3) Head To Knee Forward Bend Pose

This is one of the best seated yoga poses for stretching the hamstrings and back. To do this yoga pose:

Sit on the floor, with your legs stretched out and feet together.

Bend your right knee, and bring the bottom of your right foot close to your left thigh.

Exhale as you bend at the hips; slowly lower your torso, and reach for your left foot.

Hold the pose for 30-60 seconds, and change sides.

4) Bound Angle Pose or Butterfly

This seated yoga pose is one of the most popular for relieving stress and stretching the hamstrings, as well as opening up the hips.

To do this yoga pose:

Sitting on the floor, bend your knees; press the bottom of your feet together, and drop your knees out to the sides.

When you inhale, lengthen your torso, and get taller up to the top of your head.

Grab the top of your feet, and press your thumbs into the bottom of your feet.

Keep the pose for a minute or two.

5) Wide Legged Seated Forward Fold

This seated yoga pose is one of the most popular for relieving stress and stretching the hamstrings, as well as opening up the hips.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by sitting in the staff pose with your legs straight out in front of you and back straight.

Take your legs as far apart as you feel comfortable, and keep your feet flexed and moving so that your inner legs don't cave in.

Put your hands on the ground in front of you while keeping your back straight, shoulders relaxed, and chest up. Inhale.

As you let your breath out, slowly move your fingertips forward till you feel like you've found a good edge for the body.

Keep the pose for a minute or two.

6) Half Lord Of The Fishes - Version A

This seated yoga pose is good for reducing stress and making you feel good. Here's how you do this pose:

Start in the Easy Pose, and put your left foot flat on the floor close to your right knee.

Bend your left leg (or cross it over the right), and extend your right leg straight out in front of you.

Put your left hand right behind your back.

Wrap your right arm around your left knee, and pull the knee in toward your chest.

To lengthen the spine, press down through your hips and up through the top of your head.

Hold the pose for 30-60 seconds, and change sides.

Takeaway

Seated yoga poses are a great way to improve posture, stretch the spine, and work other muscles like the core or shoulders. Different poses help you get stronger and more flexible, especially in the hips.

In case a yoga pose hurts, you should stop, and talk to a yoga pro before continuing that pose.

