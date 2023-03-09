"Come on": The Masked Singer fans divided as Jenny McCarthy saves Gargoyle from elimination

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 4 aired on Fox on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, three new singers, Gargoyle, Squirrel, and Wolf, joined the competition to win the winner's trophy. While Wolf was eliminated after the first round, Gargoyle and Squirrel reached the Battle Royale round.

Gargoyle sang Charlie Puth's One Call Away in the individual round and 3 Doors Down's Kryptonite in the second round.

He received the least number of votes and was about to be eliminated when judge Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg rang the 'Ding Dong Keep It On' Bell, which meant that the singer was saved from being unmasked and was not sent home. This feature can only be used once per group of new singers.

The Masked Singer fans were divided over the save option being used for Gargoyle. Some fans slammed Jenny McCarthy for ringing the bell as they wanted the singer's identity to be revealed.

The Masked Singer fans divided as Gargoyle is saved at the last moment

Some of the clues for Gargoyle's identity are:

Quote that said "From the time I was six, I pretty much knew I wanted to be a superhero. But while my peers all seemed to fly, I was always stuck on the sidelines"

A sticker on Jukebox saying "I Love LA"

Father as a motivational figure

Put on a cape to shock millions

Some The Masked Singer fans were curious about Gagoyle's identity and slammed Jenny for saving him at the last moment. They also expressed their dislike for the "saved by the bell" feature, which is new this season.

Others felt that Gargoyle was too good a singer to be sent home.

Cassie VanLuvender @cassievan This bell defeats the whole purpose of the show - people are suppose to get the least amount of votes and take their mask off 🙄 #TheMaskedSinger This bell defeats the whole purpose of the show - people are suppose to get the least amount of votes and take their mask off 🙄 #TheMaskedSinger

Jackie//15! 🍝 @ManglednTangled Bruh I like Gargoyle but I don’t think he was worth saving #TheMaskedSinger Bruh I like Gargoyle but I don’t think he was worth saving #TheMaskedSinger

nicole ∦ @moteldiablo i thought they were gonna save the ding dong bell. but the gargoyle was too good not to save. #TheMaskedSinger i thought they were gonna save the ding dong bell. but the gargoyle was too good not to save. #TheMaskedSinger

Jaiden VonFlatern @JaidenVonFlate1 I NEVER thought I say this, but Thank you Jenny for saving the Gargoyle! #TheMaskedSinger I NEVER thought I say this, but Thank you Jenny for saving the Gargoyle! #TheMaskedSinger

mads is seeing taylor 3/31 @bylcrrs #TheMaskedSinger gargoyle being saved nooo jenny i wanted to see who he was gargoyle being saved nooo jenny i wanted to see who he was 😭😭 #TheMaskedSinger

Geraldine @nerd__bomber Wait, the gargoyle is safe! Damn I wanna see who this is … damn it Jenny lol #TheMaskedSinger Wait, the gargoyle is safe! Damn I wanna see who this is … damn it Jenny lol #TheMaskedSinger

Wait- What? They Have to ring the bell for the Gargoyle! Wait- What? They Have to ring the bell for the Gargoyle! #TheMaskedSingerWait- What? They Have to ring the bell for the Gargoyle!

goaway @nunyah78 So no one won the battle. Bc a loser of a battle goes home. This bell thing is trash #TheMaskedSinger So no one won the battle. Bc a loser of a battle goes home. This bell thing is trash #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/bYNCjz0Uhb

WTFUSA😒 @dudeonthebay The only way they make #TheMaskedSinger more annoying is to put a bell up to save bad singers seconds before the mask comes off. Ugh I hate this show. The only way they make #TheMaskedSinger more annoying is to put a bell up to save bad singers seconds before the mask comes off. Ugh I hate this show.

What happened on The Masked Singer season 9 episode 4?

Fox's description of the episode reads:

"Three new singers enter the game and celebrate their favourite iconic DC superheroes in costume; two singers are unmasked."

In the first round, Wolf sang a slow rendition of Break On Through (To the Other Side) by The Doors. His voice failed to impress the judges and he was unmasked afterwards. Wolf was revealed to be legendary singer Michael Bolton, who performed How am I supposed to live without you as his leaving encore performance.

The new character, Squirrel, impressed the audience with her cheerful voice. She sang P!nk's Try and 3 Doors Down's Kryptonite. She advanced to the next round, where she will perform against two new singers.

Tune into Fox to see if Gargoyle can qualify for the semi-finals or loses to another character on The Masked Singer. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website and Hulu one day after the television premiere. The winner of the series will get the Golden Mask trophy.

