Haunted Mansion 2023: Trailer, release date, and everything we know so far about Disney's remake

Disney's Haunted Mansion remake will premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023. The original 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy in the lead role was a commercial success and has garnered a significant fan following over the years.

The new reboot focuses on a single mother who moves into a haunted house with her son. She ultimately seeks the help of a paranormal investigator, a professor and a priest to tackle the evil forces in her home.

The film stars Rosario Dawson in the lead role, along with many others playing pivotal supporting characters.

Disney's Haunted Mansion 2023 remake: Trailer showcases glimpses of scary and funny moments

Disney released the official teaser trailer for Haunted Mansion, and it offers a peek into the distinctly crafted world of the movie and the various pivotal events set to unfold in the new remake.

The trailer opens on an ominous note with a car entering a massive mansion, with a label on the front that reads, ''Do not enter,'' at night. It subsequently goes on to briefly depict several terrifying and funny moments from the film without giving away any major spoilers that could ruin the experience for fans.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, shared on Walt Disney Studios' YouTube channel:

''Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.''

Disney has also shared director Justin Simien's official statement regarding the film. It reads:

''As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a fun and entertaining horror-comedy that does total justice to the iconic original movie. The film seems to maintain a distinct tone whilst retaining the core thematic elements of the 2003 movie.

A quick look at Haunted Mansion 2023 cast

The horror-comedy film stars Rosario Dawson in one of the major roles as Gabbie. Gabbie is a single mother of a nine-year-old kid. They've just moved into a house that is later discovered to be haunted, following which they seek help from a paranormal investigator, a professor, and a priest.

Rosario Dawson looks quite impressive in the trailer, capturing the numerous shades of her character quite convincingly without going overboard. Fans can expect a stunning performance from the actress.

Apart from Haunted, Dawson is widely known for her performances in numerous other popular and critically acclaimed shows and movies like 25th Hour, The Mandalorian, and Dopesick, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Dawson in key supporting roles are actors like Owen Wilson as Kent, Chase W. Dillon as Travis, Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, Danny DeVito as Bruce, and many others.

Don't forget to catch Haunted Mansion in theaters on July 28, 2023.

