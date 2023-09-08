5 best movies releasing ahead of Christmas 2023

If you are the kind who cannot wait for the holidays to get here soon enough, then you are surely counting down the days to Christmas 2023. Given that it is only September, there is a considerable wait time before the streets get decked out in sparkling lights and colorful holiday decor.

But, do not despair, as plenty of interesting movies are set to hit the theatres in the coming months that will help keep you distracted before Christmas 2023 finally rolls around.

Killers of the Flower Moon, Wonka & 3 other exciting movies releasing ahead of Christmas

#1 Killers of the Flower Moon (October 20)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this is one of the most hyped movies slated to release ahead of Christmas 2023. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone in the lead, the story is based on the controversial Oklahoma murders that were committed during the 1920s, in the Osage Nation.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have collaborated on many successful projects in the past, and surely this one will be no different. Movie lovers will find it interesting that the team made a point to reach out to Osage consultants and cultural advisors during the production, so as to accurately depict the events and characters.

This is one anticipated movie that all cinephiles should add to their must-watch list before Christmas 2023.

#2 Priscilla (October 27)

Another much-awaited film releasing ahead of Christmas 2023, Priscilla will give viewers a peek into the life of Priscilla Presley. It also shares insight into her relationship with the 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the movie stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in lead roles.

The popularity of Elvis was proof enough that the audience cannot get enough of Elvis Presley and are very intrigued about his personal life. This movie will allow viewers to revisit the story from a different perspective, through the eyes of Priscilla.

#3 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (November 17)

The Hunger Games film series is popular all over the world and for a good reason. It had everything to keep the audience hooked, including a compelling storyline, complex but interesting characters, stunning fight scenes and plot twists that left the fandom in shock. It also helped propel the careers of Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, who played the lead characters, Katniss and Peeta.

This upcoming movie releasing ahead of Christmas 2023 is the prequel to the series. Directed by Francis Lawrence, it introduces fans to a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). The story focusses on Snow's relationship with a tribute named Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Anne Zegler). It will also give an insight into what leads to Snow's transformation into the intimidating and oppresive leader that fans got to see in The Hunger Games movies.

If you need a good distraction to keep your mind off Christmas 2023, then this movie will give you plenty in the form of brutal surival games that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

#4 Napoleon (November 22)

This epic historical drama releasing ahead of Christmas 2023 will witness Joaquin Phoenix don the role of the famous Napoleon Bonaparte. Phoenix is no stranger to playing historical characters. His portrayal of psychopathic Commodus in the hit movie, Gladiator, earned a lot of praise from movie goers and critics alike.

Directed by Ridley Scott, this movie will allow viewers to see how the French leader was able to rise to power, and will also explore his relationship with Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby).

The biggest draw of this movie has to be Phoenix; the talented actor has proved throughout his career that he can bring even the most complex of characters to life onscreen and keep the audience transfixed on the narrative. From the trailer, it seems that epic battles, thrilling mind games, and memorable performances are likely to be on the cards, making it a must-watch.

#5 Wonka (December 15)

Directed by Paul King, this movie releasing ahead of Christmas 2023 has created quite a buzz online in the last few months. Movie lovers are well acquainted with Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory wherein Johnny Depp played the role of Willy Wonka. In this upcoming movie, rising star, Timothée Chalamet will don the hat of eccentric chocolatier, Wonka.

The story will focus on Wonka's early days as he tries to get his chocolate empire off the ground. Wonka as a character is well-loved by the audience, but that is not the only reason why movie lovers are looking forward to Wonka. It has a stellar cast with the likes of Rowan Atkinson, Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key and more, which has helped raise expectations.

The audience can expect endearing characters, witty dialogues and plenty of delicious chocolate, which is never a bad thing. As this movie will release in December, the fun whimsical and magical aspects of the narrative will help you get back in the holiday mood just in time for Christmas 2023.

If you are a fan of beautifully told stories, then you should make a point to watch these upcoming movies releasing before Christmas 2023.