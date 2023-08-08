"Is this a parody?"- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes teaser leaves fans disappointed

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is all set to premiere on November 17, 2023, in theatres, bringing back the popular franchise that was originally led by Jennifer Lawrence.

The new film is based on the 2020 novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins. With the film set to arrive soon, it dropped a new teaser online today.

The offbeat and stylistic teaser gave a solid glimpse at the dystopian world which harbors the famous universe of Hunger Games, but it somehow still failed to capture the imaginations of most fans.

After the teaser dropped online, many fans took to social media platforms like X, formerly and better known as Twitter, to share their opinion about how this did not look as impressive as they had hoped. Many, however, were hopeful that the film would be able to replicate the brilliant storyline depicted in the new book.

How are fans reacting to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes teaser?

In essence, most fans are not hyped by the new teaser. This could be attributed to many things, including the bold stylistic approach that it took. The new film is set to be a prequel to the original series and has hence modified the look and feel to go with the novel.

But it also spurred many questions about why the teaser looked the way it did.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to be the fifth installment in the franchise. It is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis, among others.

Catch it in theatres from November 17, 2023.