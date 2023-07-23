Twitter X logo rebranding set to go live later today, Elon Musk confirms new logo

The Twitter rebranding is finally happening later today, July 23, and the blue bird that everyone has come to love will be replaced by the letter X. Earlier today, Elon Musk made a tweet, speaking about and confirming the change, which ultimately sent internet users internet into a frenzy. The tech mogul has been wanting to rebrand the world's most popular microblogging site for a while now, and from the looks of things, it's finally happening.

The story of Elon Musk and Twitter started in January 2022 and concluded with his acquisition of the site in October of that year. In April 2023, he pushed the idea of a rebrand, and the new X logo will go live later today.

Elon Musk's Twitter rebrand begins with a new "X" logo

For unclear reasons, Elon Musk is obsessed with the letter X. Almost every single company he owns contains that letter in its name — SpaceX, xAI, and so on. Interestingly, his Twitter rebrand began earlier year when he renamed the microblogging site's parent company to X Corp.

However, it will be interesting to see how this entire move affects Twitter at this point. Ever since Musk took over, the platform has been losing out on a lot of ad revenue, thanks to the policies he's adopted over the past few months. This rebranding, including the new logo, could create somewhat of an identity problem for Elon's social media site and push potential advertisers away.

Alternatively, this change could also allow him to do away with whatever remaining ties this platform had with its former decision-makers. It'll be interesting to see if this rebranding invites more advertisers to the platform.

Musk will most likely be looking to convert the microblogging platform into a platform that covers everything from social media to payments, quite similar to WeChat, at some point.

To conclude, it's unclear how the rebranding is going to pan out. Although people are unhappy with the way Musk has been handling this platform for a while now, everyone is eagerly waiting to see the new X logo.