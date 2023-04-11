Twitter Inc. quietly revealed a major development in a court filing on Tuesday, April 4: it no longer exists. Laura Loomer, a right-wing provocateur, is currently suing the company, accusing it of violating federal racketeering laws when it banned her account in 2019. As a defendant, the organization must continue to file corporate disclosure statements with the court. As a result, it announced in its most recent filing that "Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp."

Elon Musk's X Corp. has acquired the company as the first step towards becoming an "everything app" similar to WeChat in China.

The slow transition of the media platform from a microblog to an all-encompassing platform appears to have begun. Twitter Inc. has ceased to exist, at least by name, due to a series of corporate ownership changes.

Is Twitter not a company anymore?

Loomer's court case is not as interesting as the court filings that have been made public.

Court Filing

According to the filing, "Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists."

The merger is yet to be announced and is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the app or service, which is a first step by Elon Musk. He previously stated that the application would become the "everything app" known as X and would compete with platforms such as China's WeChat.

What can we expect to see?

There is no indication that X Corp. will lead to the X app. According to the reports, this could be a move to have a larger parent company named X control all of Musk's properties such as Tesla and Space X. We cannot tell if renaming or rebranding the platform will have a positive effect on the business or not.

Interestingly, this also means that the social media entity under X Corp. is now based in Nevada rather than Delaware, but all of Musk's previous debt and lawsuits will be carried over to the new X Corp.

Future of the Social Media Platform

Future of Twitter ( Image via Unsplash/ Akshar Dave)

It would be too soon to predict or speculate on any spectacular changes as it continues to function as a social media platform, but continues to incite debate over who it allows, prohibits, and what content is permitted.

Many users, particularly those in the tech community, have sought refuge from the upheaval on various platforms or by abandoning social media entirely.

The future of social media platforms is likely to be characterized by continued innovation and evolution. The merger with Musk-owned X-corp might be a step in that evolution, but only time will confirm the future of Twitter and Musk's operating strategies.

The controversies surrounding the social media platform have been around since Elon Musk owned it in October 2022, with the Doge Dog logo issue being the latest. The latest developments might cause confusion among the general public as many content creators and tech enthusiasts are talking about abandoning the platform completely.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes