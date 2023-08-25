5 exciting comedy movies coming before Christmas 2023

If something has you feeling down in the dumps, a good comedy movie is the easiest way to cheer you back up. And with the final few months of 2023 rolling in, Christmas, the festival of joy and happiness is not too far away.

With a few months left to put up the trees by the fireplace and leave a cup of milk and cookies on the table for Santa, we can still gear up for the season as best as we can. And what better way to get in a great mood than to get a hearty dosage of laughter.

For all those who like catching a movie in their spare time, a good comedy movie can do just that. The list of movies still set to release this year includes several notable titles across multiple genres. But we have curated a special list for those who like their funny bone tickled. This article lists some of our top picks of upcoming comedy movies that you can check out before Christmas.

Bottoms, Dumb Money, and more - 5 best comedy movies arriving before Christmas

1) Bottoms

Date of release: August 25, 2023

Bottoms (Image via Orion Pictures)

Bottoms is an upcoming queer teenage comedy-drama from the house of Orion Pictures, a MGM subsidiary. Emma Seligman directed the film with a screenplay she co-wrote with Rachel Sennott, who also stars in the movie. Bottoms premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest and will start rolling into theaters on August 25, 2023.

The cast for the film features Ayo Edebiri and Sennott in lead roles alongside Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, Ruby Cruz, Kaia Gerber, Marshawn Lynch, Miles Fowler, and others in pivotal roles. The film received positive reviews for its direction and satirical screenplay with a great sense of humor.

The official synopsis from MGM reads as follows:

"In this refreshingly unique comedy, two girls, PJ and Josie, start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. And their bizarre plan works! The fight club gains traction, and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed."

2) Rotting in the Sun

Date of release: September 8, 2023

Rotting in the Sun (Image via Mubi)

Rotting in the Sun is an upcoming mystery comedy from the house of Mubi. Sebastián Silva directs the film with a screenplay that Silva worked on alongside Pedro Peirano. The film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January, where it racked up many positive reviews from critics.

In pivotal roles, the cast includes Silva, Jordan Firstman, and Catalina Saavedra. The film is set for a limited theatrical release on September 8, 2023, a week before arriving to stream on Mubi.

The official synopsis on Mubi reads as follows:

"After encountering social media celebrity Jordan Firstman at a gay nudist beach, Sebastián Silva reluctantly agrees to direct his new project. But when Sebastián goes missing, Jordan embarks on a wild, quasi-detective journey through Mexico City."

3) Dumb Money

Date of release: September 15, 2023

Dumb Money (Image via Sony Pictures)

Dumb Money is an upcoming biographical comedy-drama from the house of Sony Pictures. Craig Gillespie directs the movie with a screenplay written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, which is inspired by Ben Mezrich's 2021 book, The Antisocial Network: The GameStop Short Squeeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees.

The film stars Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Pete Davidson and others in pivotal roles. The film is set to premiere at the 2023 TIFF, followed by a limited theatrical release on September 15 and a nationwide release on October 6, 2023.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world’s hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill, who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down."

4) Next Goal Wins

Date of release: November 17, 2023

Next Goal Wins (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Next Goal Wins is an upcoming biographical sports comedy-drama from the house of Searchlight Pictures. The film has Taika Waititi as the showrunner with a screenplay that Waititi wrote alongside Iain Morris. It is heavily inspired by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison's 2014 British documentary of the same name.

The cast for the film features Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, Beulah Koale, Lehi Makisi Falepapalangi, Will Arnett, and others in pivotal roles. The film is set to arrive in theaters on November 17, 2023, after premiering at the 2023 TIFF in September.

The official synopsis for Next Goal Wins from Searchlight reads as follows:

"...NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy."

5) Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Date of release: December 15, 2023

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Image via Netflix)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is an upcoming stop-motion animation comedy from the house of Netflix. Sam Fell is set to direct the film with a screenplay written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell, and Rachel Tunnard. The film is set to be the sequel to DreamWork's 2020 animated comedy, Chicken Run.

The characters in the film have been voiced by notable actors like Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Nick Mohammed, Bella Ramsey, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Romesh Ranganathan, and others. Dawn of the Nugget is set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October, followed by a pre-Christmas release on December 15, 2023.

The official synopsis, as provided in Netflix's press release, reads as follows:

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!"

These were our top comedy movies to release this year before Christmas. So, if you like to catch a good laugh, be sure to check out these titles.