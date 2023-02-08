Abbott Elementary season 2: Who is Ayo Edebiri? Actress set to play Janine's sister

Ayo Edebiri is set to star as Janine's sister in the popular sitcom/mockumentary Abbott Elementary. The show has described her character, Ayesha Teagues, and her sister's relationship as estranged and filled with conflicts.

Edebiri will appear in a guest role on the show, which stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

Edebiri will appear on the show's upcoming episode, Valentine's Day, which will be released on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She will be returning for a larger storyline later during season 2.

Ayo Edebiri is best known for her performance in The Bear

Born on October 3, 1995, in Boston, Edebiri's origins are in Barbados and Nigeria. Her interest in comedy began in eighth-grade drama class, after which she joined the improv club at Boston Latin School.

She performed a stand-up set on Comedy Central's Up Next and starred in the digital series Ayo and Rachel Are Single, which she co-wrote and co-starred with her friend and fellow comedienne Rachel Sennott. She then wrote for the sole seasons of The Rundown with Robin Thede and NBC's Sunnyside.

She began writing for the animated show Big Mouth but soon shifted to voicing Missy after Jenny Slate stepped down from voicing the character. She was a writer and actress in Dickinson's second season on Apple TV+. She even appeared in a supporting role in the film adaptation of the Jennifer E. Smith YA novel Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between.

Ayo Edebiri shot to stardom for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu in Hulu's masterpiece, The Bear. She received nominations from the Gotham Awards, the Critics' Choice Awards, and the Independent Spirit Awards for her performance as an ambitious young sous chef.

She is currently co-producing and writing for Mulligan, an animated series for Netflix, and voicing the lead role in the animated series We Lost Our Human.

Ayo Edebiri even co-hosts a podcast called Iconography with Olivia Craighead that sees interviews with guests in conversation about icons who have made an impact in their lives.

What is Abbott Elementary about?

Starring Quinta Brunson, the show follows the lives of teachers and staff of the poorly-funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

It continues,

"Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Quinta Brunson serve as the show's executive producers.

Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 14 will be released on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm (ET) / Thursday at 1 am (GMT).

