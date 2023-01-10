"Worst day of my life": Workaholics fans disappointed as Paramount+ cancels movie before filming

Paramount+ has canceled Workaholics, the film, nearly two years after it was announced. This came just five weeks before filming was to start. Adam DeVine, who starred in and co-created the Comedy Central comedy TV series of the same name, shared the heartbreaking news on his social media handles.

The 39-year-old wrote:

“Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest b**thole. We were suppose to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us don’t fit their new “global” strategy…We are deeply b**t hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time.”

As soon as the news became public, furious fans lashed out at the streamer for pulling the plug on this much-awaited project. One Twitter user marked it as the “worst day” of their life.

Workaholics was a highly popular series that ran from April 6, 2011, to March 15, 2017, across 86 episodes and seven seasons.

"Why?" miffed fans ask after Workaholics cancelation

In February 2021, Paramount+ announced that Workaholics, the series, would be turned into a film. Original cast members, including Blake Anderson, DeVine, and Anders Holm, along with Kyle Newacheck (the series co-creator), were signed to star in the flick.

Since then, fans have been eager for a development. Naturally, the cancelation has left them mightily upset.

Several threatened to unsubscribe from Paramount+, while some urged other streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and others to save their beloved Workaholics movie.

One particular user went ahead and asked the team to opt for crowdfunding.

What else did DeVine write on his social media post?

Apart from announcing the cancelation and slamming Paramount+ for the same, DeVine wrote that he felt hurt “for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs.”

He added that they are now approaching other streamers, so it doesn't seem like all is lost. Further, the Pitch Perfect star asked his followers to tune in to the January 10 episode of his This is Important podcast “to hear us talk about it.”

He signed off by writing:

“As always, take it sleazy, and I’m out. –Demamp.”

DeVine, Anderson, Newacheck, Holm, Connor Pritchard, and Dominic Russo created the series.

It featured DeVine, Anderson, and Holm as kiddish college dropouts Adam DeMamp, Blake Henderson, and Anders "Ders" Holmvik, respectively. The characters worked as telemarketers from 9 am to 5 pm, and lived together from 5 pm to 9 am.

The sitcom boasts a solid rating of 8.1 on IMDb based on 53K votes. Besides DeVine, Anderson, and Holm, Workaholics also starred Jillian Bell as Jillian Belk, Maribeth Monroe as Alice Murphy, and Erik Griffin as Montez Walker.

Other streamers are canceling their popular shows as well

Netflix, AMC, and HBO Max have axed many of their high-performing projects in recent times. Netflix killed off its adult animated series Inside Job despite renewing it for a second season.

Last week, it also canceled the period mystery-science fiction TV series 1899. Reports said financial woes and algorithms forced Netflix to make such a brutal decision.

AMC, on the other hand, called off its sci-fi drama Pantheon despite raving reviews after its September 1 premiere. In a December SEC filing, the firm claimed it was to cut costs as part of a one-time tax write-down.

