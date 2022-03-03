Who is Adejoke Lasisi? Nigerian fabric designer makes clothes with plastic and textile waste

Adejoke Lasisi, a Nigerian fabric designer, recently stole the limelight with clothes that she made from plastic and textile waste. The designer is the founder of a company called Planet 3R.

Speaking to Reuters, Lasisi opened up about how all this started, saying:

"In the community where I stay I realized that many people just dump their waste, you know, to the extent of burning them and these have negative impacts on our environment and health."

She further added:

"So I thought of how can I take care of these wastes with the skills that I already acquired from my mum which is the weaving skills, then I started using the waste that was the problem in the community."

All about designer Adejoke Lasisi

Besides being an African fabric designer, Adejoke Lasisi is also an environmentalist. The Planet 3R founder has established the Jokelinks Weaving School.

Adejoke received a bachelor's degree in economics from Obafemi Awolowo University. She also studied entrepreneurial management at EDC Lagos, Nigeria.

The Nigerian designer is doing her bit to conserve the planet by utilizing her weaving skills. She converts textile and plastic waste into innovative objects. She also participates in entrepreneurship activities at both the national and international levels.

In 2014, she won the AYEEN Business Grant. She also received the YALI SPIRIT AWARD during the Young African Leaders Initiative YALI 2015.

Lasisi was nominated in the category of best indigenous textile designer at the ACE Awards 2017 and 2018. She was awarded the Akin Alabi business grant in 2017.

In 2018, the designer won a grant from SMEDAN for light manufacturing. Her long list of achievements also includes the GEM grant.

In 2019, she was awarded a grant award from the Vice President of Nigeria via the NYEES platform. Adejoke Lasisi became a certified technical university trainer in 2019 at the First Technical University.

The designer and her ecologically sound work have been featured on AlJazeera, BBC, Channels TV, Tribune newspaper, Punch newspaper, and several popular blogs.

Adejoke's Planet 3R is an organization that works towards environmental conservation and sustainability. It converts plastic and non-biodegradable waste into utilitarian products, alongside designing fashionable items with discarded textiles.

