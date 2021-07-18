Who is Obi Cubana? All about the Nigerian entrepreneur whose lavish burial for his mum has taken social media by storm 

Obi Cubana, the CEO of Cubana Group knows how to throw a party, but the nightlife king also knows how to throw an extravagant funeral. The 46 year old multimillionaire threw a funeral for his late mother in the most lavish way possible, with Obi later trending on Twitter for it.

The Nigeria-based businessman founded a hospitable brand. He started his career in the nightlife scene by opening the Ibiza Club in Abuja. Since then, he has opened over 8 club chains around Nigeria.

Obi Cubana throws lavish funeral for his late mother

Obi Cubana threw the funeral for his late mother Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu after months as it is customary in the country to wait and save up for a lavish burial. Though the reasons behind the wait are unknown, it is safe to say that the funeral was nothing one would imagine.

For the funeral, Obi Cubana’s friend gifted him a gold- plated casket for his late mother which is estimated to be worth close to $73,000. His friends and fellow businessmen had saved up over $6,48,646 for the funeral.

The socialite also had a diamond pendant made for his late mother which he said had to replicate his mother’s face.

The nightlife boss also had 246 cows gifted for the funeral, which were slaughtered, barbecued and served during the event. Expensive wine and spirits were also said to be at the event.

Nigerian rappers like Davido and Phyno were also present. Several socialites, celebrities and actors were there for the funeral while politicians also made the guest list.

A video of the funeral went viral where guests were seen throwing cash at each other. Nigerian actor Kanayo O also took to his Instagram to show off bundles of N500 notes which were to be spent at the party.

Who is Obi Cubana

The businessman is currently working on opening up his clubs worldwide and his latest target is opening one in Dubai and also a Cubana real estate company. He owns several mansions across the country along with expensive cars like a Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz 4matic S40 and others.

It is pretty evident that the nightlife king lives quite comfortably. Obi Cubana is estimated to be worth $500 million while his clubs are estimated to be worth close to $2billion.

Obi Cubana has also won several awards, including the Democracy Heroes Award in 2018, Ghana-Nigeria Achievers Award 2017, Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016 and many more.

The millionaire is married to Ebele Iyiegbu who is an acclaimed lawyer. She is also the founder of the KIEK Foundation, a non-governmental organization which works to improve the lives of less privileged children. The couple are also parents to four boys.

