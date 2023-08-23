6 must-watch movies releasing in September 2023

2023 has been a great year so far in terms of must-watch movies. A number of films, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and a few others attracted large audiences and performed well at the box office.

Movie lovers will be happy to know that September 2023 also has a stellar lineup of must-watch movies that will be released in the coming weeks. Like always, viewers can look forward to quality films from different genres that will appeal to different tastes.

From spine-tingling horror movies to tear-jerking dramas, September 2023 has something for everyone.

The Equalizer 3, The Nun II, and 4 other must-watch movies that cinephiles should add to their September 2023 watchlist

1) The Equalizer 3 - September 1

It would be impossible to discuss upcoming must-watch movies without mentioning this Denzel Washington starrer thriller that has created quite a buzz online. It is only natural that people are talking about the third and final installment of The Equalizer trilogy since the first two had such an impact on movie-goers.

In this must-watch movie, the viewer meets Robert McCall (Washington) enjoying retired life somewhere in Southern Italy. He makes new friends and acquaintances, but comes to understand soon enough that they are under the Sicilian Mafia's control. When the lives of his friends are jeopardized, he has to fall back on his skills in order to protect them.

From the trailer, it looks like Robert will be back in form in no time, and fans of the trilogy can look forward to adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

2) Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose - September 1

This upcoming must-watch movie stars Simon Pegg in the lead role. Moviegoers know Pegg from movies such as The World's End (2013), Shaun of the Dead (2004), and more. Pegg plays the role of Nandor Fodor, a real parapsychologist and psychoanalyst who was quite famous back in the day. He studies the legend of Gef, a talking mongoose that has gained significant media attention.

Directed by Adam Sigal, the must-watch movie also features Minnie Driver, Christopher Lloyd and Neil Gaiman, among others. Based on the trailer, it is clear that this dark comedy will captivate viewers with its clever writing and intriguing sense of mystery.

3) Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe - September 8

This month, everyone is talking about Red, White, and Royal Blue, but next month it is very likely that Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe will take its place. In the film, young actors Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales portray Aristotle "Ari" Mendoza and Dante Quintana, respectively.

Set in 1987, in El Paso, Texas, it tells the tale of an instant connection between two Mexican-American teenage boys, and how their connection goes on to define their lives in different, and meaningful ways.

If you are a fan of sweet, touching coming-of-age stories then this is a must-watch movie for you.

4) The Nun II - September 8

Fans of the Conjuring Universe franchise are eagerly waiting for the sequel to The Nun (2018). This soon-to-be-released must-watch movie is set in 1956. Things take a dark turn after a priest is murdered, and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) will once again have to face the dangerous Valek (Bonnie Aarons.)

The installments in the Conjuring Universe have always delivered in terms of the scare quotient. And, there is no doubt that Valek is one of the scariest demons in this franchise, however, viewers will be hoping for an interesting, well-written script that is strong enough to keep them interested amidst all the scares and spooks.

5) Expend4bles - September 22

When it comes to must-watch movies releasing in September 2023, it is impossible to leave out this star-studded film that action fans have been looking forward to for months. In this installment, the team is on a mission to stop a terrorist named Suarto (Iko Uwais) from smuggling nuclear warheads.

Over-the-top action scenes, gruesome fights and impressive weapons have always been the Expendables MO, and from the looks of the exciting trailer, this upcoming must-watch movie will bring lots of it.

6) She Came to Me - September 29

Games of Thrones fans know well enough that Peter Dinklage has an incredible acting range, but it is not very often that the audience gets to see him in a rom-com. This must-watch movie releasing towards the end of next month will see him in a lead role, starring alongside Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei.

Dinklage plays the role of a composer named Steven Lauddem who is going through somewhat of a creative block. His wife, Patricia (Hathaway) encourages him to find inspiration, which ends up leading him to Katrina (Tomei). It is safe to say that the encounter with his "muse" will lead to all sorts of misadventures.

It is clear from the trailer that this is not a typical romantic comedy, but it should still have enough humor and emotion to keep the audience engaged.

Movie lovers should make a mental note of these dates so that they don't miss out on these interesting must-watch movies that will hit the theatres next month.