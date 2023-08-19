Bonnie Aarons net worth: The Nun star's fortune explored amid Warner Brothers lawsuit

Actress Bonnie Aarons recently filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros., accusing the production company of not revealing the exact amount of money she was supposed to be paid for her appearance in The Conjuring Universe projects. Aarons gained recognition for her performance as Valak, the demonic nun in the franchise. Her net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million.

New Line Cinema and Scope Productions have also been accused in the lawsuit. The legal documents state that her fee was $71,500 alongside a bonus of $175,000 from box office collections and profits from merchandise based on her character. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. was supposed to offer her a 5% share of the overall profits from merchandising rights.

The payment details shared with her until 2022 revealed that she was not active with the merchandising activities for her character.

When she requested detailed information, she received a spreadsheet from Warner Bros. which "contained line items corresponding to only a fraction of the known licences." She claimed in the lawsuit that Warner Bros. is not transparent with their payments.

Bonnie Aarons will reprise her role as Valak in the upcoming sequel to the 2018 film, titled The Nun II. The Nun II is arriving on September 8, 2023, in theatres and it is directed by Michael Chaves.

Bonnie Aarons has accumulated a lot of wealth from her successful career in films and television

Since 1994, Bonnie Aarons has appeared in several films and a few TV shows, all of which have contributed to her whopping net worth of $3.5 million, as reported by IdolNetWorth.

Bonnie's feature film debut was Exit to Eden, released in 1994. She played the role of Baroness Joy von Troken in the 2001 comedy film, The Princess Diaries. In 2004, she returned as Baroness in the sequel.

Valentine's Day and Accidental Love are a few projects where Bonnie Aarons played minor roles.

She gained recognition for her cameo appearance as the demonic nun Valak in The Conjuring 2, released in 2016. The character's popularity forced Warner Bros. to announce a standalone film soon after.

Released on September 7, 2018, The Nun featured Taissa Farmiga in the lead role. It grossed more than $300 million but the critical response was negative compared to the previous installments.

Before the release of The Nun, Valak made an uncredited appearance in the post-credits scene of Annabelle: Creation, released in 2017, and the fourth film set in The Conjuring Universe.

As mentioned earlier, Bonnie Aarons will be seen again as Valak in The Nun II. Taissa will also be returning to play the lead role. Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, and Anna Popplewell are expected to portray supporting roles.