The Nun II: Cast list and characters explored

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit film The Nun is set to send chills down the spines of horror enthusiasts once again. Titled The Nun II, the film reunites audiences with the sinister demon Valak, also known as The Nun.

Directed by Michael Chaves, known for his work on The Curse of La Llorona, and with a story by Akela Cooper, the screenwriter of M3GAN, this installment is eagerly awaited by fans.

Set four years after the events of the original movie, The Nun II is the ninth entry in the successful Conjuring universe franchise. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on September 8, 2023.

The Nun II follows the unfortunate Sister Irene, reprised by Taissa Farmiga, as she once again finds herself entangled with the malevolent Valak. Sister Irene, a nun who imparts knowledge about the intersection of religion and science to children, becomes embroiled in a terrifying battle against the forces of darkness.

As she grapples with her faith and fears, the demonic presence of Valak threatens to consume her. With the backdrop of an ancient convent and its mysterious secrets, the movie promises to deliver an atmosphere of gripping terror and suspense.

Meet the stellar cast of The Nun II

Storm Reid

Storm Reid takes on an undisclosed role in The Nun II, leading the cast with her notable talent.

Best known for her role as Gia Bennett in HBO's hit teen drama series Euphoria, Reid has garnered recognition for her performances in a range of projects. Her presence in The Nun II is sure to captivate audiences and add a fresh dynamic to the film.

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, reprising her role from the first film. Farmiga, known for her appearances in various seasons of American Horror Story and films such as The Final Girls and We Have Always Lived in the Castle, has earned the title of “scream queen" through her compelling performances in the horror genre.

As the sister of Vera Farmiga, who portrays paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in the Conjuring Universe, Taissa Farmiga brings an undeniable talent and familiarity to her character, adding depth and authenticity to the story.

Anna Popplewell as Kate

Anna Popplewell joins the cast of The Nun II in the role of Kate, a widowed mother facing the horrors unleashed by Valak.

Popplewell, recognized for her portrayal of Susan Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia film series and her leading role in the historical romance series Reign, brings her acting prowess to this spine-chilling tale.

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie

Katelyn Rose Downey portrays Sophie, Kate's 10-year-old daughter, who becomes entangled in the terrifying events surrounding Valak.

Although Downey is a young actor with her previous performances, including her role in Hulu's The Princess. As Sophie, Downey is poised to deliver a memorable performance, capturing the innocence and vulnerability of a child caught in the grip of evil.

With a stellar cast that includes Storm Reid, Taissa Farmiga, Anna Popplewell, and Katelyn Rose Downey, The Nun II promises to be a spine-chilling addition to the Conjuring Universe franchise. Directed by Michael Chaves and with a story by Akela Cooper, the film is set to delve deeper into the terrifying world of Valak, the demonic entity known as The Nun.

As fans eagerly await the release on September 8, 2023, The Nun II is poised to deliver another dose of heart-pounding horror and keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

