Peter Dinklage's How to Become a Cult Leader on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more

Netflix is bringing a new true-crime docuseries titled How to Become a Cult Leader, which will explore the rise of cult leaders in society. The show will stream across six episodes for season one and will be available on Netflix from July 28, 2023. The focus of the series is to shed a light on the vices of cult leaders like Marshall Applewhite, Charles Manson, and more.

How to Become a Cult Leader sets out to explore the psyche that cult "leaders" possess in order to create a tribe of blind followers, who then commit crimes like murders, suicide, drug abuse and unethical surgeries. The show will be narrated by Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, who also serves as an executive producer for the docuseries, along with David Ginsberg and Brad Saunders.

Here's the trailer for How to Become a Cult Leader:

The synopsis of How to Become a Cult Leader, as per the official Netflix website , reads:

"Narrated by Peter Dinklage, this six-part series follows the ascent of six cult leaders as they acquire unwavering love, unending loyalty, and the ability to command people's minds, bodies, and souls."

How to Become a Cult Leader : A look inside the cults of leaders like Jim Jones, Marshall Applewhite and more

Netflix has had a legacy of creating impactful content on cults with a line-up of projects in the genre like Wild Wild Country, Bad Vegan, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and The Keepers in the past. With How to Become a Cult Leader, viewers can expect an altogether new take on the topic with an in-depth look inside the making of cults such as Heaven's Gate, Jonestown, and the Manson Family.

The trailer for the series opens with ominous music and several glipses of these leaders delivering speeches and their followers involved in suspicious activities, offering a taste of the psychological thriller that awaits viewers. Among these testimonies, Peter Dinklage's voiceover plays in the background, as he says:

"Unconditional love, endless devotion... by offering the right package, you can control people's minds, and close them off to everything else. To lead a spiritual movement, you have to show perfection in action."

The trailer further progresses on to snippets of interviews with former cult members and experts, giving a frightening sneek-peak into the lives of these leaders. It includes the chilling testimonies of ex-cult members and survivors as they tell their experiences and observations of the cult like:

"Cult leaders adopt whatever stance can be effective for them- Mass weddings, drugs, plastic surgery or weapons to fight evil."

Further defining the characteristics of these cult leaders, one of them states:

"All of us end up in times in our lives, where we are feeling a little bit lost, a little bit vulnerable. A good cult leader will come in and say 'I got just the thing.''

Among the infamous leaders that feature in the story is Marshall Applewhite, the enigmatic figure behind Heaven's Gate,an American new religious movement whose members committed mass suicide in 1997. Besides this, the series will also cover the events that took place in Jonestown, an American cult under the leadership of Jim Jones where a total of 918 people died in 1978.

How to Become a Cult Leader is slated to premiere this July 28, 2023 at 3 a.m ET on Netflix