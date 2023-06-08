Expend4bles cast list and characters explored

The highly anticipated action-packed film, Expend4bles, is gearing up to deliver another thrilling installment in the franchise. With a mix of returning stars and new faces, the cast promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the story. The returning stars include Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Randy Couture, and Dolph Lundgren.

The new faces include Eddie Hall, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran, with Iko Uwais playing the villain. The Expend4bles is directed by Scott Waugh and written by Kurt Wimmer. The film is scheduled to be released on September 22, 2023.

Returning legends and new additions: Here's the cast for Expend4bles

Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross

Sylvester Stallone leads the charge as Barney Ross, the formidable leader of the Expendables. Ross is a skilled mercenary who thrives on challenges and always remains one step ahead of his adversaries.

He is best known for his roles as boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise and as soldier John Rambo in the Rambo franchise.

Jason Statham as Lee Christmas

Alongside Stallone, Jason Statham reprises his role as Lee Christmas, Ross' trusted right-hand man. Christmas is a master of knife combat, always prepared for the heat of battle.

Statham is known for his roles in action films, such as the Transporter trilogy, the Crank trilogy, the Fast & Furious franchise, and The Expendables.

Randy Couture as Toll Road

Randy Couture returns as Toll Road, the team's demolitions expert. Toll Road is a tough and experienced mercenary who brings his technical expertise to the group. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

The actor has previously starred in The Expendables and The Expendables 2 and has appeared in the television shows like The Ultimate Fighter and Hawaii Five-0.

Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen

Dolph Lundgren also reprises his role as Gunner Jensen, a volatile member of the team who has been haunted by the scars of combat stress. Lundgren's portrayal of Jensen brings intensity and depth to the character.

He is best known for his roles in the films Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe, and The Expendables.

Introducing the new faces

Expend4bles introduces a fresh set of characters portrayed by talented actors.

Eddie Hall joins the cast as Stronghold, a new member of the Expendables

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson brings his skills to the team as Easy, a skilled hacker

Megan Fox steps into the world of Expend4bles as Gina, a CIA agent, and Christmas's ex-girlfriend.

Tony Jaa joins the cast as Talon, a skilled martial artist

Iko Uwais takes on the role of Suerto, the main villain

Andy García joins the cast as Max, a CIA agent

Sheila Shah takes on the role of Mundy, a CIA agent

Jacob Scipio joins the team as Mars, a new member

Lastly, Levy Tran joins as Luna, a skilled fighter

The ultimate action ensemble: A thrilling new chapter for the Expendables

The cast of Expend4bles comprises both returning stars and fresh faces, each contributing their unique talents and skills to the highly anticipated film. With Sylvester Stallone leading the charge, the dynamic mix of characters, portrayed by talented actors such as Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, and Iko Uwais, promises to deliver thrilling action sequences and captivating performances.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the adrenaline-pumping adventure that Expend4bles is set to provide.

