5 interesting facts about teen movie Bottoms

The trailer for the upcoming teen movie, Bottoms, has piqued the interest of movie lovers who enjoy well-written teen comedies. Directed by Emma Seligman, the focus of the movie will be on two high schoolers, PJ and Josie, who set up a fight club on the pretext of learning self-defense. But what they really want is to get close to pretty cheerleaders before graduation rolls around.

Bottoms stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri in the lead roles. From the trailer, it is evident that the narrative will have a hearty dose of hilarious, absurd situations sprinkled with subtle messages on gender identity and queer relationships. Unlike most teen movies, Bottoms is likely to stay away from the usual cliches and present real, believable characters who come with their flaws and misgivings.

The movie premiered at South by Southwest back in March and is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on August 25, 2023.

5 cool facts about Bottoms that will get you hyped about the forthcoming release

1) Director Emma Seligman has experience showcasing queer narrative

Film director and screenwriter Emma Seligman won a lot of praise and appreciation for their work in Shiva Baby (2020). The movie tells the story of Danielle, a young Jewish woman who is bisexual, and the events that unfold when she attends a shiva (mourning) with her parents.

It is interesting to note that Shiva Baby stars Rachel Sennott in the lead. The talented actor also plays the role of PJ in Bottoms. In fact, Seligman has even co-written the screenplay for the movie with Sennott.

2) Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri have great comedic chemistry

This is not the first time that Rachel and Ayo will appear together on screen. The duo worked with each other in Ayo and Rachel Are Single and Taking the Stage, which aired on Comedy Central a few years ago. Their hilarious skits made it clear that they had great chemistry with one another and that they knew exactly how to keep the audience entertained and make them laugh.

If their past work is anything to go by, then moviegoers can be certain that their comedic timing in Bottoms will also be quite on-point.

3) Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford's daughter

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Cindy Crawford was one of the most well-known supermodels in the world. She walked the ramp for some of the biggest designers and appeared in multiple advertisements.

Viewers will find it interesting that Kaia Gerber, who plays Brittany in Bottoms, is the daughter of Crawford and Rande Gerber, a businessman.

Kaia is also a successful model, like her mother, and has walked the ramp at many reputed shows. With regards to acting, Bottoms is not the first time that the 21-year-old talent will appear on screen. She has already appeared in quite a few interesting projects, which include American Horror Stories, Babylon, and more.

4) Actor Elizabeth Banks is one of the producers

Movie lovers know the talented Elizabeth Banks from the Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect, Modern Family, and more. Over the years, she has also dabbled in direction. In fact, her directorial debut was Pitch Perfect 2, which went on to become a commercial success. She also directed other notable movies such as Charlie's Angels (2019) and Cocaine Bear (2023).

Alongside Banks, her husband, Max Handelman, and Alison Small are also the co-producers of Bottoms.

5) Bottoms will feature music by Charli XCX

Charli XCX first burst onto the music scene when she collaborated with Icona Pop on the song I Love It. The song became a big hit and made it to many worldwide music charts. Since then, Charli XCX has amassed many fans around the globe who have supported her solo career. Apart from writing her own music, she has also written catchy songs for other singers.

In an old interview, director Seligman shared that they would often listen to music by Charli XCX while writing the screenplay, so it was no surprise that they reached out to the talented musician to work on Bottom's score.

There is no doubt that there are plenty of teen movies that release every year, but Bottoms by Seligman hopes to be refreshingly different with a fresh narrative. Moviegoers will find out soon enough if the team has done enough to set it apart from the rest.