Bottoms: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Bottoms, a 2023 American teen adult comedy directed by Emma Seligman and co-written by Rachel Sennott, is poised to alter the landscape of high school love narratives. The drama is set to captivate audiences on the big screens from August 25, 2023, facilitated by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Orion Pictures for the United States release and Warner Bros. Pictures for international distribution.

Cheerleaders, fight clubs, and youthful turbulence form the enticing mix that is Bottoms. The film will delve into the audacity of youth, the rebellion emblematic of the teenage years, and a non-conventional pursuit of love. It will emphasize the importance of upending expectations.

Exploring the depths of Bottoms: Trailer and plot insights

The Bottoms trailer gives viewers a taste of this ingenious plot, with the characters teaching other girls to defend themselves, evoking gratitude, adrenaline, and unexpected outcomes. It leaves fans with an irresistible desire to plunge into this world and follow the girls' journey to self-discovery and their pursuit of love.

One of the stars of the movie, Rachel Sennott, explains in the trailer:

“We teach a bunch of girls how to defend themselves. They are grateful to us. Adrenaline is flowing. Next thing you know, Isabel and Brittany are kissing us on the mouths”.

The film, in its essence, is a raunchy romp that shocks with its robust offensiveness but also strives for a revelatory vulnerability.

annie 🪩 @ramblingmovies movie of the year already for so many reasons and this shot is one of them #BottomsMovie movie of the year already for so many reasons and this shot is one of them #BottomsMovie https://t.co/7GTrs8kFx2

Sennott and Ayo Edebiri take center stage as PJ and Josie, respectively, turning the high school setting on its head. They plot against each other to start a fight club as a guise to hook up with cheerleaders, an unconventional effort that drives the plot and fuels the comedy.

The fight club concept, grounded in the guise of female empowerment, forms the movie's unique premise, creating a tapestry of humor, camaraderie, and the quest for personal satisfaction.

The laughter gang behind the teen comedy movie Bottoms: Cast and characters explored

bethany @fiImgal (they’re all in the cast of the movie bottoms) rachel sennott, havana rose liu and kaia gerber hanging out(they’re all in the cast of the movie bottoms) rachel sennott, havana rose liu and kaia gerber hanging out‼️‼️ (they’re all in the cast of the movie bottoms) https://t.co/Yu0ejJixPg

Bottoms is a youthful cocktail of seasoned and emerging talent, both in front of and behind the camera. The lead protagonists, Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, will play high school seniors PJ and Josie.

Supporting them will be Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Marshawn Lynch. Each of them will lend their unique flavor to the comedy, painting a vibrant picture of high school life.

The film's production crew includes director Emma Seligman and producers Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and Alison Small, among others. Seligman and Sennott, who have previously collaborated on Shiva Baby, also serve as executive producers, marking another milestone in their creative partnership.

As the story of Bottoms unfolds, viewers will be drawn into a world of high school seniors navigating their path toward love and self-discovery. The film, with its unexpected twists and comedic portrayal of adolescence, will promise a fresh take on the classic teen comedy genre. Its unique blend of humor, characters, and satirical elements has already garnered critical acclaim at the 2023 SXSW film festival.

The final act of this audacious narrative is slated to play out on the big screen starting August 25, 2023.

