WATCH: Marshawn Lynch stars in new teen adult comedy with Rachel Sennott

Marshawn Lynch has made the career switch from football to Hollywood. The former NFL running back has found his first starring role in a teen adult comedy movie.

The flick is called "Bottoms" and also stars Rachel Sennott. Judging by the trailer, Lynch plays an important character in the film.

The five-time Pro Bowler seemingly plays a high school teacher who helps two students run a self-defense club. His comedic timing can also be seen in the preview, with a few scene-stealing phrases about his mother and therapy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The final bit of the trailer shows one of the girls landing an uppercut on a football player, probably suggesting that Lynch's training paid off.

Bottoms @bottomsmovie



in select theaters August 25 + additional cities September 1. want to get punched in the face by hot girls? WELL GET IN LINE. directed by Emma Seligman, starring @Rachel_Sennott and @AyoEdebiri, watch the explicit red band trailer for #BottomsMovie now.in select theaters August 25 + additional cities September 1. want to get punched in the face by hot girls? WELL GET IN LINE. directed by Emma Seligman, starring @Rachel_Sennott and @AyoEdebiri, watch the explicit red band trailer for #BottomsMovie now. in select theaters August 25 + additional cities September 1. https://t.co/in3u84wLCr

Although Lynch has made impressive cameos in shows like "Westworld" and "Murderville," this is his first feature film where he doesn't just play himself.

"Bottoms" will premiere on August 25, 2023, and NFL fans will surely be eager to see what Lynch has in store for them post-retirement.

Marshawn Lynch's NFL stats and career honors

Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch

The Buffalo Bills picked Marshawn Lynch in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the team before joining the Seattle Seahawks.

Lynch had a six-year sojourn with the Seahawks and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2014. The running back then signed for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and had a two-year stint with the franchise before returning to Seattle for one last season.

Across 12 seasons in the NFL, Lynch racked up a staggering 10,417 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns on 2,453 carries. He also added 2,214 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 287 receptions.

Along with a Super Bowl ring, Lynch also earned five Pro Bowl honors. He also led the NFL in rushing yards for two seasons.

Since 2022, Lynch has served as the owner of FCF Beasts, a professional Indoor Football team founded in 2020.

Poll : 0 votes