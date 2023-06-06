Marshawn Lynch is taking advantage of his NFL retirement by venturing into acting, featuring in the movie titled 'Bottoms.' In the film, Lynch plays the role of 'Mr. G' in the film and it has sent NFL fans into a tizzy.

Seeing the posters featuring the former NFL star was enough to get them to comment. The main contention of most posters was how it looked like a throwback to old times. It featured a plain poster with all the cast inside it.

Hence, some people commented how they would expect to find it in the CD bins in Walmart. Others turned on the nostalgia and remembered the decades gone by and were worried if the movie was going to be good or terrible. Others, meanwhile, were genuinely flummoxed as to what the former football star was doing in a movie.

Here is a selection of some of the best reactions on Reddit.

What role does Marshawn Lynch play in 'Bottoms'?

Potential Spoilers Ahead

The movie 'Bottoms' is about two high school students who want to lose their virginity before ending high school but are both lesbians. In the movie, Mr. G is a character who is going through a divorce. He does not care anything beyond collecting his latest check and staying employed. The role is played for comedic relief by Marshawn Lynch.

The movie stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri as the leads, both of whom are comedians, writers, and actors known for their collaboration in the 2020 Comedy Central digital series 'Ayo and Rachel Are Single.' The film is directed, written, and executive produced by Emma Seligman, who gained recognition for her previous work on the film 'Shiva Baby', where Rachel Sennott also played the main character.

The premise of the film was explained by Sennott as follows:

"Two girls in a classic American football town who start a fight club under the guise of female empowerment, but it’s actually so they can have sex with cheerleaders."

Apart from Marshawn Lynch and the leads, the other cast members that are set to star in the film include Ruby Cruz (Willow), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), model Kaia Gerber (American Horror Story), Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella), Miles Fowler (The Resident), Dagmara Dominiczyk (Succession) and Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live).

Bottoms is coming out as a limited release in 2023 on Friday, August 25, 2023, having premiered on March 11, 2023.

