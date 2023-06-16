5 LGBTQ movies perfect for Pride Month marathon

While it is true that pro-LGBTQ movies have increased in numbers in recent years, there have been quality movies in the past as well that have represented the community in a positive light. Given that there is still a lot of prejudice against the community even in modern times, there is a need for more stories on the big-screen that can educate people.

When done right, a LGBTQ movie is not only entertaining but it can also help spread awareness about how everyone should be respected and deserve the freedom to be themselves. There are a few talked about LGBTQ movies that have received a lot of love from audiences worldwide, such as Moonlight, Philadelphia and Call Me By Your Name, but there are plenty of other gems that one should also be exploring this Pride Month.

Love, Simon and 4 other LGBTQ movies that will keep you entertained and invested

1) The Birdcage (1996)

In this LGBTQ movie, Robin Willaims plays Armand Goldman, who lives with his partner Albert played by Nathan Lane. Their life centers around the drag club that Armand owns in South Beach.

However, things start to get complicated when Armand's son, Val, decides to marry Barbara. Since parents are conservatives and would never approve of two gay parents, they have to come up with a solution and fast.

Of course, the leads are pros when it comes to comedy, and so, viewers can be rest assured that the movie has plenty of hilarious moments that help keep the energy up. The biggest reason to watch this LGBTQ movie is to appreciate how it celebrates differences and teaches about acceptance of those differences.

2) The Kids Are All Right (2010)

This LGBTQ movie centers around Dr. Nicole (Annette Bening) and Jules Allgood (Julianne Moore), a same-sex married couple who live with their two children, Joni and Laser. They seem to get along well, but when the kids reach out to their biological father, their family dynamic starts to suffer.

As far as the story is concerned, it is relatable. It is not only an observation on same-sex marriages but all marriages, and the challenges that couples usually tend to face.

Moroever, the performances are top-notch, and there is a lot of depth to the characters that makes it interesting for the viewers. It is light-hearted at times and serious when it needs to be, and that is what makes it such a great watch.

3) Carol (2015)

In this LGBTQ movie, Rooney Mara dons the role of Therese Belivet, who works at a department store. One day, Carol Aird, played by Cate Blanchett, arrives at the store to buy a doll for her daughter.

Therese is enamoured by the beautiful and sophisticated Carol and soon starts to develop feelings for her. However, Carol is going through a messy divorce, and a relationship may jeopardize any hopes of getting custody of her daughter.

The biggest highlight of this LGBTQ movie is the performance by Blanchett. She does a great job showcasing the complicated emotions she feels having to choose between love and her child. It has plenty of intense moments, but there are also many heartwarming scenes that viewers will find endearing.

4) Love, Simon (2018)

If one needs a cute feel-good LGBTQ movie, this is one that they should be watching. It stars Nick Robinson in the lead and follows the story of Simon Spier, who hasn't come out yet. Despite having loving friends and family, he doesn't feel confident enough to tell them the truth. However, when he starts communicating with another closeted gay person from school, things start to change.

There are no deep lessons to learn in this one, but that's just how it is supposed to be. It does address certain facets like how overwhelming it can be to come out and that having a support system can help in more ways than one. All in all, it is a wholesome movie that viewers won't regret watching.

5) Fire Island (2022)

Imagine if the leads in Pride and Prejudice were gay. Well, that is essentially what this movie is about. It is a fun modern re-telling of the classic story, centering around a group of gay friends who leave for a vacation on Fire Island. However, their perfect holiday meets some speedbumps that threatens to destroy what they love about the island.

There are so many things that this LGBTQ movie touches upon, including friendships, expectations, love, stereotypes and more, and that is why it is so interesting to watch. The cast does a great job and delivers praise-worthy performances that add to the narrative.

If readers are looking for some from-the-heart LGBTQ movies that should be on their Pride Month movie marathon list, then look no further.

