"Are you ready for the wokestorm": LGBTQ brand logos tweet goes viral amid Adidas swimsuit controversy 

With June being LGBTQ Pride Month, Adidas launched its Pride 2023 swimwear collection to empower the LGBT community. However, the brand found itself on the receiving end of significant criticism as many social media users slammed the brand for going “woke.” Netizes bashed the brand for using male models to advertise the new Pride swimwear collection.

Graham Allen @GrahamAllen_1 Male models wearing bras and women's swimsuits for "Pride Month"?!?!



I AM DONE WITH ADIDAS!!! Male models wearing bras and women's swimsuits for "Pride Month"?!?!

However, amidst all the controversy, an image of LGBTQ brand logos is going viral, where logos of popular brands like Cisco, Citi Bank, Coca-Cola, HP, Deadline, IBM, Vogue, etc., can be seen in the LGBTQ theme.

All of this has sparked controversy on social media, with some netizens trying to sound the alarm for the impending “wokestorm".

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray June is almost upon us. Are you ready for the wokestorm?

June has been celebrated as Pride Month since 1969 and is dedicated to the upliftment of the LGBTQ community. Throughout June, various marches, parades, and performances are held to spread awareness about the community and its acceptance.

Adidas Pride campaign triggers backlash against LGBTQ+ friendly brands

Adidas found itself in deep waters after it launched its Pride swimwear in collaboration with South African designer Rich Mnisi. While the brand called it “a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites,” it did receive massive backlash from internet users.

At the same time, ahead of Pride month in June, an image of several brands logos in Pride colors has gone viral.

Social media users reacted to Pride Month logos of various brands: Brands face backlash. (Image via Twitter)

2023 marks the 52nd anniversary of Pride

Pride Month stands as a dedicated time to uplift the voices of the LGBT community, honour their rich culture, and advocate for their rights. Spanning for the entire June, Pride Month encompasses various activities such as parades, meaningful protests, drag performances, compelling live theatre, and much more. All of the celebration is done to note the community's achievements over the years.

This June marks the 52nd anniversary of the inaugural Pride parade, which took place in 1970, precisely one year after the pivotal Stonewall Uprising. The choice of June for this commemoration aligns with the historic catalyst that sparked the Gay Liberation Movement—the renowned Stonewall Uprising. On June 28, 1969, a police raid unfolded at The Stonewall Inn, a beloved gay bar in New York City's West Village.

Justice Horn @JusticeHorn_



I hope we see the The last time our community had a pride themed @kcstreetcar was in 2019—4 years ago. Kansas City has moved from a city that does nothing to being a national leaders for LGBTQ+ rights.I hope we see the @RideKCTransit (streetcar, bus, and bikes) do something for Pride Month.

While such raids were common during that era, this incident ignited a powerful resistance as the bar's patrons decided to fight back, igniting the flame of the Stonewall Riots that continued for days.

