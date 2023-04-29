Sporty & Rich x Adidas collection: Everything we know so far

Sporty & Rich and Adidas released their first collaborative collection in November 2022, which drew inspiration from Adidas' archives and vintage sportswear references, while embodying Sporty & Rich's ethos of promoting a healthy lifestyle. The collection consisted of apparel and sneakers. Now, they have returned with a second collaborative collection that focuses on finding peace and tranquility in the midst of the chaos of modern life.

This new collection continues the spirit of the partnership, featuring a carefully selected range of footwear and apparel that embodies a holistic approach to design and lifestyle.

The two brands haven't disclosed an official release date for the collab. However, Adidas mentioned in their press release that the collection will be released in May 2023 via the official website of Sporty & Rich, the CONFIRMED app, and a few select retailers.

The second collaboration of Sporty & Rich x Adidas is all about "cutting through the chaos of modern life"

The new collection features three new colorways of the Adidas Samba alongside vintage-inspired gender-neutral apparel.

There will be three soft hues of the Samba OG available from Sporty & Rich x Adidas: "Blue Rush," "Cream White," and "White." For one of the pair, the low-top version of Samba stays true to the original. White leather is used for the upper, while the middle Three Stripes and heel tabs are a traditional black. The gum rubber outsole is supported by a beige suede upper with a golden tongue and medial logo.

The last two pairs include blue and tan tones that are reflected in the reverse palettes. They also offer tonal uppers with suede accents on the tips, medials, heels, and lacing systems of the shoe. All of the pairings feature the same design style, which results in a unified offering.

In terms of apparel items, they have added dual-branded hits and contrasting hues to Adidas t-shirts, while adding linear ornamentation all over V-neck sweaters, nylon shorts, and soccer jerseys.

clayton 📍 amsterdam @claytonchambrs Adidas x Sporty & Rich collab incoming



Surprised it doesn't say Resort, Racquet & Country Club anywhere Adidas x Sporty & Rich collab incoming Surprised it doesn't say Resort, Racquet & Country Club anywhere https://t.co/3YiLCKagGV

Today, Adidas released a press-released that stated:

"Vintage sportswear references abound as Adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich reimagine archival pieces with elevated details in unisex sizing. The Samba OG Sporty & Rich returns in three colorways – white, blue rush, and cream white – each coming replete with a pearl key-ring and arriving in a custom co-branded box. The apparel offering, meanwhile, comprises a t-shirt, a soccer jersey, a v-neck sweater, and a pair of shorts in cream, navy, and light blue colourways."

The collaboration draws inspiration from Adidas' archives and vintage sportswear references, while incorporating the apparel brand's vision of wellness and self-care. It includes takes on iconic Adidas footwear and is centered on cutting-edge sustainability.

The Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich collection aims to convey a message of modern relaxation and replenishment through its design. Interested readers should keep an eye out for an announcement regarding the official release date of the collection.

Poll : 0 votes