"I'm the new James Bond": Nathan Lane talks about his hilarious 007 pitch

In a recent interview, actor Nathan Lane claimed that he's taking the James Bond image in a whole new direction. The actor revealed this to his fans while also talking about a geriatric 007 movie plot.

Lane's new take on Bond has been trending all over social media ever since he made the hilarious claim.

Nathan Lane is known for his quirky and hilarious words, and this time it is no different. The actor said that he was picked over many other prospective candidates, ranging from Aaron Taylor to Idris Elba, because the Bond producers wanted to take the franchise in a "more mature direction."

He said,

“I’m the new James Bond. Now, before you start with the Twitter rants, hear me out. So [producer] Barbara Broccoli calls me and she says, ‘Nathan, we want to take Bond in a whole new, more mature direction. We think you’re the guy.’ So, I said, ‘Sure, Barbara, I’d be honored to follow in the footsteps of these great actors.’ And so she sent me the script.”

He also pitched a Bond movie story that hilariously outlined the actor's great sense of humor.

"The heart of the story is Bond fighting for full pension and benefits"- Nathan Lane discusses his James Bond movie's plot

The casting of the next James Bond has been such an important subject among fans of the franchise that it was always meant to be the subject of many jokes, especially from comedians like Nathan Lane. Lane, an established comedy actor, made this hilarious claim in an interview last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The actor, who recently appeared in Only Murders in the Building, shared a hilarious quip about portraying a geriatric 007.

"It’s called ‘Octogenarianpussy,’ or ‘The Spy Who Loved Metamucil’. Bond is now at retirement age living in a country manor house with his wife, Pussy Galore, real name: Mildred Lefkowitz. He’s a little bored, he gets a job in customer service at the local Home Depot, and that’s when things get crazy."

He continued:

"There’s some very poignant scenes where Bond forgets his Apple ID and he and Q have to go to the Genius Bar. And a very, very powerful scene at Rite Aid when 007 goes up to the pharmacist and says, ‘Bond, Gold Bond. Will it help with my eczema?’"

The actor further joked about James Bond trying to maintain his refined taste for "top shelf vodka" on a "fixed income."

"The heart of the story is Bond fighting for full pension and benefits while trying to balance the cost of top shelf vodka and Savile Row haberdashery on a fixed income. Sadly, his libido isn’t what it used to be. A Bond girl shows up at his hotel suite and says she’s there to offer him super s*x. And he says, ‘Soup or s*x? I think I’ll have the soup."

While this is a very interesting prospect, we all know that it is going to remain a joke. However, the franchise does have to find an actor to replace the brilliant Daniel Craig, who exited the franchise with No Time to Die.

It seems fans will have to wait a long time before finding out who their next James Bond is.

