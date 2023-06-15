5 LGBTQ TV couples who should be celebrated this Pride Month

It is heartening to see that more and more LGBTQ TV couples are becoming an integral part of show narratives. The best way to encourage the community is to tell their story through various media, and that is exactly what a lot of new TV shows are doing.

Despite the fact that people are considerably more open-minded in certain circles, there is still a lot of prejudice and misconceptions attached, which makes it hard for the LGBTQ community to truly be themselves.

And, in order to showcase their side of the story, show creators put a lot of thought into creating realistic and relatable LGBTQ TV couples who truly represent "love is love" both in action and in spirit.

Over the years, there have been many LGBTQ TV couples who have showcased the ups and downs of being in a relationship that not everyone understands or approves of. As a result, they have had to deal with unwanted attention and unwarranted toxicity, and fighting for the right to be and feel different instead of conforming to others' expectations.

Patrick and David, and 4 other LGBTQ TV couples who will make you believe in true love

1) Brittany and Santana (Glee)

In Glee, there were a few romantic relationships that stood the test of time, and Brittany and Santana were one of them. This LGBTQ TV couple didn't have the best of beginnings because Santana was constantly struggling with her feelings, but eventually she realizes that she is in love with Brittany.

It took them a while to make it official but when they did, they quickly realized how big a role they play in each other's life.

Of course, their path wasn't a bed of roses and they had to step away from each other many times, but every time they did, they somehow ended up back together. They are the perfect example of a couple who can learn from their mistakes and come out stronger after every setback. Also, their duet energy is off the charts!

2) Patrick and David (Schitt's Creek)

The evolving nature of Patrick and David's relationship in Schitt's Creek was the best part about this LGBTQ TV couple. Usually when it comes to romantic pairings, TV shows tend to move too fast, and too soon.

But with Patrick and David, it started out slow and then grew steadily over time, which is what happens in most relationships.

The main focus wasn't about how others viewed them, rather it was about the two of them learning about one another and having more insight about themselves as the relationship continued to develop.

They struggled, but then which couple doesn't? This LGBTQ TV couple perfectly showcased what real and mature relationships look like.

3) Nomi and Amanita (Sense8)

Being a trans woman with unsupportive parents, Nomi had a difficult childhood. Even as an adult, she didn't have it easy. But when she met Amanita, things started to change.

Amanita is shown as a supportive partner who is open-minded and accepting, and this, in turn, helped Nomi learn to truly accept and embrace who she is.

This LGBTQ TV couple has a relationship that is based on mutual trust and respect. Amanita never questioned Nomi's experiences as a sensate. And whenever Nomi was in trouble, Amanita always did her best to help her. It is heartwarming to watch their love and relationship grow and evolve through mutual support and understanding.

4) Aoki and Ida (My Love Mix-Up!)

Aoki and Ida are one of the cutest LGBTQ TV couples you'll come across. Since they are young high schoolers, they are still figuring out what love means, which means that they don't always have the right answers.

It all started with a misunderstanding but when they started spending time together, they realized that they enjoyed spending time with one another.

It is adorable to see them explore the possibility of being more than friends. Since not everyone around them is supportive of same-sex relationships, this LGBTQ TV couple faces multiple challenges. However, it is encouraging to see that they have good friends who can help them feel comfortable and safe.

5) Luz and Amity (The Owl House)

It is always encouraging when children's shows represent the LGBTQ community in a positive light. In The Owl House, Luz and Amity don't start on the right foot but over time as they get to know each other, they start to develop feelings for one another.

Disney does a great job showing the evolution of this LGBTQ TV couple's relationship, and how they support and care for each other. Of course, like any relationship, they do come across challenges but they always find ways to overcome them together.

These adorable LGBTQ TV couples help remind viewers that love is all about acceptance, understanding, and respect.

