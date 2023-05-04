5 shows like The Goldbergs to watch on ABC as iconic show ends its decade-long run

The series finale of The Goldbergs aired on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, concluding the longest-running ABC comedy after a 10-season run. The episode titled, Bev to the Future was inspired from Back to the Future and made for quite an interesting conclusion to the widely watched show. The episode featured a heartfelt conversation between Beverly and Adam, creating an emotional end to it all.

The Goldbergs first premiered on ABC in 2013 and has been one of the most popular comedies ever since. The show follows the childhood and upbringing of Adam Goldberg, set in the 1980s. It is loosely based on the life of the creator, Adam F. Goldberg, exposing the dysfunction in the American family and exploring important themes of parenting and relationships.

Despite addressing some very deep issues like negligence, separation, anger, and grief, The Goldbergs managed to keep the tone light so as to qualify as a fun sitcom. The audience for the show only grew over 10 seasons, with the characters becoming an integral part of pop culture.

If you enjoyed The Goldbergs, here are some other shows similar to The Goldbergs that are likely to strike a chord with most audiences.

Loved The Goldbergs?: You'll heart these 5 comedies too

1) Shameless

Shameless (Image via IMDB)

Shameless is an 11-season-long American TV show that features what is arguably some of the finest performances on modern television. Every character is finely etched out and each episode is fast-paced to keep the audience hooked to the screens. William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, and Cameron Monaghan play lead roles in it.

Shameless is set in the south side of Chicago in contemporary times. It doesn't shy away from making comments on poverty, racism, sexuality, and the flaws of the system. The well-written themes are intricately woven into the narrative of Shameless as every scene manages to engage while having the viewers root for each of the characters.

Like The Goldbergs, family dysfunction is at the center of Shameless along with concepts of negligence, abandonment, friendship, and romance.

2) Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Hates Chris (Image via IMDB)

What makes Everybody Hates Chris extremely similar to The Goldbergs is the fact that both shows are inspired from the real childhoods of their creators. Everybody Hates Chris is a dramatized portrayal of the childhood and early life of Chris Rock as he attempts to take care of himself and his siblings while his parents are mostly away from home.

The show ran for four seasons with a positive critical reception and wide viewership. Like Shameless, this show also explores poverty in America and comments on the social and cultural state of the neighborhood that Chris grew up in. Moreover, it is an engaging show that is indulgent in parts and features a narration by Rock himself.

3) Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek (Image via IMDB)

Although it boasts a different vibe from the earlier shows, Schitt's Creek is similar to The Goldbergs as it explores interpersonal relationships and the complex dynamics in dysfunctional families. Schitt's Creek effortlessly captures the bittersweet emotions associated with distant yet beloved family members. The setting, however, is fictional and almost made up to accommodate the lead family.

Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy played the lead roles, with Catherine O'Hara delivering one of the finest performances in recent times. Her comic timing is commendable and perfectly complements the sensitive writing of the show. Schitt's Creek was made into 6 seasons after which the character arcs were concluded to put an end to the show as a whole.

4) Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon (Image via IMDB)

Young Sheldon is a coming-of-age sitcom that premiered in 2017 and has been made into six seasons so far. Despite being a spin-off of the very popular show, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon creates a world of its own that is carefully built with precision and detailing. Iain Armitage makes the show interesting with his subtle yet intriguing performance.

It follows Sheldon Cooper, who is promoted to fourth grade considering his intellectual capabilities. However, Sheldon must learn to adapt and adjust to his unintellectual family in Texas. The show has a wide audience base and boasts a great critical reception. The show's willingness to dwell into deeper themes despite it being a sitcom like The Goldbergs is commendable.

5) Growing Up Fisher

Growing Up Fisher (Image via IMDB)

Growing Up Fisher is another sitcom that is semi-autobiographical like The Goldbergs and Everybody Hates Chris. The show never tries to be larger than itself and indulges in everyday situations that follow the divorce of Henry's blind father and his mother. Henry is the lead character in the show.

Even the most important events following the divorce are dealt with in a comical way, making the sitcom appealing to all kinds of audiences. J.K. Simmons and Jenna Elfman put up splendid performances that manage to add depth to the show.

